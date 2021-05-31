Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Etrion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETX   CA29786T1057

ETRION CORPORATION

(ETX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:11:56 am
0.405 CAD   +1.25%
04:05aEtrion Completes Sale of Niigata Solar Project
GL
05/27Etrion Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting
GL
05/07Etrion Releases First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Etrion Completes Sale of Niigata Solar Project

05/31/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, today announced that it has completed the sale of its interests in the Company’s 45 MW Niigata solar project under construction to Renewable Japan Co. Ltd and Daiichi Life Insurance Company Limited for gross proceeds of JPY 6.3 billion (approximately US$ 57.3 million).

Etrion anticipates completing the sale of its other Japanese solar projects in the coming weeks. The proceeds of such sales, together with the proceeds from the sale of the Niigata project, will allow Etrion to complete its previously announced reduction of capital and cash distribution to shareholders.

Marco A. Northland, Etrion’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The sale of the 45 MW Niigata solar project represents the first step in completing the sale of all of Etrion’s Japanese solar projects which was recently approved by the shareholders of the Company”.  

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90
  
Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 10:05 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s proposed sale of its remaining Japanese solar assets and the distribution of proceeds therefrom) constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to complete the sale of the Japanese assets. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to complete the sale of the remaining Japanese assets and the distribution of proceeds to shareholders may be less than anticipated.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ETRION CORPORATION
04:05aEtrion Completes Sale of Niigata Solar Project
GL
05/27Etrion Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting
GL
05/07Etrion Releases First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05/04Etrion to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 7, 2021
GL
04/16ETRION  : Shareholders to Vote on Shutting Down Company Following Sale of Japan ..
MT
04/16ETRION  : Announces Mailing of Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Share..
AQ
04/16Etrion Announces Mailing of Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Share..
GL
04/09Etrion to Sell Niigata Solar Project to Japanese Consortium for JPY 6.3 Billi..
MT
04/09ETRION BRIEF : In Agreement to Sell Niigata Solar Project to Japanese Consortium..
MT
04/09ETRION  : Announces Agreement to Sell Niigata Solar Project to Japanese Consorti..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,3 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2021 -11,4 M -9,42 M -9,42 M
Net Debt 2021 454 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ETRION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Etrion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETRION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,41 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Antonio Northland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Lacueva Canut Chief Financial Officer
Aksel Azrac Chairman
Martin Oravec Chief Investment Officer
Ian Henrik Lundin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETRION CORPORATION-28.95%112
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.2.66%70 243
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-14.47%22 829
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.20.85%15 235
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.44%7 532
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.24.30%4 611