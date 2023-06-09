Etron Technology : Announces Revenue of May 2023

Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351.TW) today announces its consolidated net sales of May 2023 were NT$259 million, up 4.4% MoM. Consolidated net sales from January through May, 2023 were NT$1,069 million.
