Etron Technology : Announces Revenue of May 2023

Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351.TW) today announces its consolidated net sales of May 2023 were NT$259 million, up 4.4% MoM. Consolidated net sales from January through May, 2023 were NT$1,069 million.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Spokesperson:

Ms. Justine Tsai

Corporate Deputy Spokesperson:

Mr. Eason Cheng

Tel: 886-3-578-2345 ext.8670

Fax: 886-3-579-9711

Email: invest@etron.com