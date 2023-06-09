Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Etron Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5351   TW0005351001

ETRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(5351)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-06-07
43.20 TWD   -2.26%
Etron Technology : Announces Revenue of May 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:52am EDT
Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351.TW) today announces its consolidated net sales of May 2023 were NT$259 million, up 4.4% MoM. Consolidated net sales from January through May, 2023 were NT$1,069 million.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Spokesperson:

Ms. Justine Tsai

Corporate Deputy Spokesperson:

Mr. Eason Cheng

Tel: 886-3-578-2345 ext.8670

Fax: 886-3-579-9711

Email: invest@etron.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Etron Technology Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 09:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 685 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 142 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net Debt 2022 1 908 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 289 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart ETRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Etron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Chun Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mao Sung Teng President & Director
Jui Ling Hsieh Chief Financial Officer
Bor-Doou Rong Director & Head-Research & Development
Ai Chen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.37%400
MEDIATEK INC.22.88%39 792
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.23%16 753
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-34.87%10 257
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.44.37%9 022
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.39.17%8 290
