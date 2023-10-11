Etron Technology : Announces Revenue of September 2023
Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351.TW) today announces its consolidated net sales of September 2023 were NT$223 million, up 0.8% MoM. Consolidated net sales from January through September, 2023 were NT$1,964 million.
Etron Technology, Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, testing and sales of integrated circuits (ICs) and components. The company provides dynamic random access memories (DRAMs), including single data rate (SDR) and double data rate (DDR) DRAMs, and low-power synchronous dynamic random access memories (LPSDRAMs), as well as analogy logic system ICs, power analogy ICs, light emitting diodes (LEDs) and others. The Company's products are applied in storage devices, displays, handsets, personal digital assistants (PDAs), wireless communication devices and multimedia devices. The Company distributes its products primarily in Taiwan market and other Asian markets.