Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351.TW) today announces its consolidated net sales of September 2023 were NT$223 million, up 0.8% MoM. Consolidated net sales from January through September, 2023 were NT$1,964 million.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Spokesperson:

Ms. Justine Tsai

Corporate Deputy Spokesperson:

Mr. Eason Cheng

Tel: 886-3-578-2345 ext.8670

Fax: 886-3-579-9711

Email: invest@etron.com