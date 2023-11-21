Vancouver, BC - November 21, 2023 - Etruscus Resources Corp.(CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE:ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based exploration company, announces it will raise strategic funds through a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing). The Financing will consist of up to 4,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share for total proceeds of up to $200,000, with funds being used for general working capital and continued project work for both the Company's Rock & Roll and Lewis Properties.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus President and CEO, commented "Due to the challenging market conditions that we and the broader early-stage exploration sector find ourselves in, the Board has decided to undertake a relatively small financing to continue executing our development plans for our projects, whilst limiting the impact of dilution on our valued shareholders. I want to assure our investors that we appreciate their confidence in us."

The Financing will be available to investors who are exempt from prospectus requirements and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Update

The Board announces that Director Jason Leikam has resigned for personal reasons. The search for a new director is underway.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's assets include the Lewis Property in central Newfoundland totalling 2,567 hectares ("ha"), which is under option to acquire a 100% interest, and the 100%-owned Rock & Roll property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, including the recently staked Pheno claims totalling 5,411 ha. Etruscus has exploration properties in two of Canada's most active gold camps.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 44,085,361 common shares issued and outstanding.

