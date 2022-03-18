ETS : Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended 31 December 2021
03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
ETS GROUP LIMITED
易 通 訊 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8031)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
This announcement for which the directors (the "Directors") of ETS Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 was approximately HK$98,757,000 representing a decrease of approximately 5.2% as compared to that of approximately HK$104,211,000 in 2020.
Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 was approximately HK$18,620,000 representing an increase of approximately 263% as compared to the loss attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted approximately HK$5,137,000.
Loss per share for the year ended 31 December 2021 was HK6.7 cents (2020: Loss per
share: HK1.8 cents).
The board of Directors does not recommend a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: nil).
C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2021
2021
2020
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
98,757
104,211
Other income
290
14,636
Other losses - net
(11,303)
(6,772)
Employee benefits expenses
(73,495)
(76,864)
Depreciation and amortization
(9,343)
(12,010)
Other operating expenses
(22,158)
(27,952)
Operating loss
(17,252)
(4,751)
Finance costs
(496)
(399)
Loss before tax
4
(17,748)
(5,150)
Income tax (expense)/credit
5
(872)
13
Loss for the year
(18,620)
(5,137)
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
Total comprehensive expense for the year
(18,620)
(5,137)
Loss attributable to owners of the
Company
(18,620)
(5,137)
Total comprehensive expense for the year
attributable to owners of the Company
(18,620)
(5,137)
Loss per share attributable to owners of the
Company
- Basic and diluted (HK cents)
(6.7)
(1.8)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2021
2021
2020
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,541
1,320
Right-of-use assets
1,004
5,246
Intangible assets
3,771
5,437
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
2,200
-
Deferred income tax assets
818
1,171
Other assets
205
205
9,539
13,379
Current assets
Contract assets
3,887
3,287
Trade and other receivables
7
58,472
46,727
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
235
1,644
Tax recoverable
115
704
Pledged bank deposits
6,091
9,108
Bank trust account balances
16,593
11,738
Cash and cash equivalents
41,709
59,455
127,102
132,663
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities
1,890
1,888
Trade and other payables
8
25,757
21,855
Amount due to a related company
-
9
Current income tax liabilities
700
282
Borrowings
-
3,000
Lease liabilities
773
2,929
29,120
29,963
Net current assets
97,982
102,700
Total assets less current liabilities
107,521
116,079
2021
2020
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
18
46
Lease liabilities
251
-
Convertible bonds
8,105
-
8,374
46
Net assets
99,147
116,033
Equity attributable to the owners of the
Company
Share capital
9
2,800
2,800
Share premium
9
25,238
25,238
Reserves
71,109
87,995
Total equity
99,147
116,033
