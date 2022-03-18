Log in
    8031   KYG314241152

ETS GROUP LIMITED

(8031)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/18 04:08:12 am EDT
0.26 HKD    --.--%
05:31aETS : Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/04ETS : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
02/25ETS : Profit Warning
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ETS : Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended 31 December 2021

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ETS GROUP LIMITED

易 通 訊 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8031)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement for which the directors (the "Directors") of ETS Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

- 1 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 was approximately HK$98,757,000 representing a decrease of approximately 5.2% as compared to that of approximately HK$104,211,000 in 2020.

Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 was approximately HK$18,620,000 representing an increase of approximately 263% as compared to the loss attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted approximately HK$5,137,000.

Loss per share for the year ended 31 December 2021 was HK6.7 cents (2020: Loss per

share: HK1.8 cents).

The board of Directors does not recommend a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: nil).

- 2 -

C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2021

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

98,757

104,211

Other income

290

14,636

Other losses - net

(11,303)

(6,772)

Employee benefits expenses

(73,495)

(76,864)

Depreciation and amortization

(9,343)

(12,010)

Other operating expenses

(22,158)

(27,952)

Operating loss

(17,252)

(4,751)

Finance costs

(496)

(399)

Loss before tax

4

(17,748)

(5,150)

Income tax (expense)/credit

5

(872)

13

Loss for the year

(18,620)

(5,137)

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

Total comprehensive expense for the year

(18,620)

(5,137)

Loss attributable to owners of the

Company

(18,620)

(5,137)

Total comprehensive expense for the year

attributable to owners of the Company

(18,620)

(5,137)

Loss per share attributable to owners of the

Company

- Basic and diluted (HK cents)

(6.7)

(1.8)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2021

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,541

1,320

Right-of-use assets

1,004

5,246

Intangible assets

3,771

5,437

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

2,200

-

Deferred income tax assets

818

1,171

Other assets

205

205

9,539

13,379

Current assets

Contract assets

3,887

3,287

Trade and other receivables

7

58,472

46,727

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

235

1,644

Tax recoverable

115

704

Pledged bank deposits

6,091

9,108

Bank trust account balances

16,593

11,738

Cash and cash equivalents

41,709

59,455

127,102

132,663

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

1,890

1,888

Trade and other payables

8

25,757

21,855

Amount due to a related company

-

9

Current income tax liabilities

700

282

Borrowings

-

3,000

Lease liabilities

773

2,929

29,120

29,963

Net current assets

97,982

102,700

Total assets less current liabilities

107,521

116,079

- 4 -

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

18

46

Lease liabilities

251

-

Convertible bonds

8,105

-

8,374

46

Net assets

99,147

116,033

Equity attributable to the owners of the

Company

Share capital

9

2,800

2,800

Share premium

9

25,238

25,238

Reserves

71,109

87,995

Total equity

99,147

116,033

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ETS Group Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
