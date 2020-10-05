Log in
ETS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2020

10/05/2020 | 06:05am EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

ETS Group Limited

Date Submitted

05/10/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

8031

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$50,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$50,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$50,000,000.00

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

280,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

280,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme adoptedon 21/12/2011

Ordinary shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ETS Group Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 09:59:06 UTC
