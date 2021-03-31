Log in
ETS GROUP LIMITED    8031

ETS GROUP LIMITED

(8031)
  Report
ETS : Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

03/31/2021 | 06:26am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular, or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in ETS Group Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

ETS GROUP LIMITED

易 通 訊 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8031)

PROPOSALS FOR

  1. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES
    1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS
  1. ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND TERMINATION OF EXISTING SHARE OPTION SCHEME

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used on this cover page shall have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

The notice convening the AGM of the Company to be held at 2nd Floor, China Paint Building, 1163 Canton Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 4 May 2021 (Tuesday) at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 30 to 35 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete, sign and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

This circular will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.etsgroup.com.hk.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM

Due to the on-goingCOVID-19 pandemic, to safeguard the health and safety of the Shareholders, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:

  • compulsory body temperature checks
  • compulsory wearing of a surgical face mask for each attendee
  • submission of personal information form, which may be used for contact tracing, if required
  • no distribution of corporate gift nor provision of refreshment

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the AGM venue. All attendees are required to wear surgical face masks at all times at the AGM venue. The Company reminds the Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the AGM as an alternative to attending the AGM in person.

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Introduction . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Proposed Grant of Issue Mandate,

Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Proposed Re-electionof the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Proposed Adoption of the New Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Proposed Termination of the Existing Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

AGM . . . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Voting by Poll . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Recommendation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

General . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Miscellaneous . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

APPENDIX I

- EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE

REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

APPENDIX II

-

PARTICULARS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE AGM . . . . . .

17

APPENDIX III

-

SUMMARY OF THE PRINCIPAL TERMS OF

THE NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

NOTICE OF AGM . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be

convened and held at 2nd Floor, China Paint Building,

1163 Canton Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 4

May 2021 (Tuesday) at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment

thereof, a notice of which is set out on pages 30 to 35 of

this circular

"Adoption Date"

the date on which the New Share Option Scheme is

conditionally adopted by an ordinary resolution of the

Shareholders at the AGM

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

a day (excluding a Saturday, Sunday, public holiday and

any day on which a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8

or above is hoisted or remains hoisted between 9:00 a.m.

and 12:00 noon and is not lowered at or before

12:00 noon or on which a "black" rainstorm warning

signal is hoisted or remains in effect between 9:00 a.m.

and 12:00 noon and is not discontinued at or before

12:00 noon) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are

open for business throughout their normal business hours

"close associates"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing

Rules

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as

consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands

"Company"

ETS Group Limited, a company incorporated under the

laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability with its

issued Shares listed on GEM

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Eligible Participant(s)"

any directors, whether executive or non-executive and

whether independent or not, of the Group, full time or

part time employees of the Group; and any business

or

joint

venture

partners,

contractors,

agents

or

representatives, consultants, advisers, suppliers, producers

or

licensors,

customers,

licensees (including any

sub-licensees) or distributors, landlords or tenants

(including any sub-tenants) of the Group

"Existing Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 21

December 2011

"Extension Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to the effect that any Shares

repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added

to the total number of Shares which may be allotted and

issued under the Issue Mandate during the relevant period

"GEM"

GEM of the Stock Exchange

"GEM Listing Committee"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing

Rules

"GEM Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM, as

amended, modified or otherwise supplemented from time

to time

"Grantee"

any Eligible Participant who accepts the Offer in

accordance with the terms of the New Share Option

Scheme

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors during the relevant period to

exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or

otherwise deal with Shares with the aggregate number not

exceeding 20%

of the number of the

shares of

the

Company in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the AGM

- 2 -





ETS Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021


© Publicnow 2021
