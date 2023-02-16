Etsy shares fall after Citron Research calls out platform for counterfeit goods

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Citron Research said on Thursday Etsy
Inc has become one of the largest platforms in the
world for counterfeit goods, sending the e-commerce firm's
shares down about 6%.
Etsy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Citron Research, which cemented its reputation in the
research industry by calling out poor performers and betting
against their stock, said the percentage of counterfeit goods on
the platform had become too large and Etsy could no longer
defend it as a small percentage of revenue.
The research firm alleged that Etsy has allowed sellers on
the platform to buy "ad words" of the brands and then labeled
many of them as trusted websites.
Citron, founded by Andrew Left, added Etsy risks running
afoul of the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of
Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as
the Customs and Border Protection.
Some analysts expect Etsy to see a grim holiday-quarter as
lower income consumers rein in spending on home goods, clothes,
jewelry and accessories, which combined makes about 60% of the
company's gross merchandise value.
In November, the e-commerce platform posted a third-quarter
loss for the first time in eight quarters, hurt by higher
shipping costs and a strong dollar.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)