Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Etsy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETSY   US29786A1060

ETSY, INC.

(ETSY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
104.25 USD   -3.76%
05:16pOnline marketplace Etsy says U.S. sellers must verify bank accounts
RE
08/19INSIDER SELL : Etsy
MT
08/16Truist Securities Adjusts Etsy's Price Target to $130 From $115, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Online marketplace Etsy says U.S. sellers must verify bank accounts

08/26/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's IPO in New York

(Reuters) - Etsy Inc said on Friday U.S. sellers on its marketplace will either need to self verify their bank accounts or do it via third-party, riling up sellers over data privacy concerns.

The sellers Reuters talked to and several others on discussion forums were annoyed over the move, saying the recommended mode of verification involved providing financial technology platform Plaid with their banking username and password.

"This is so typical of Etsy on any controversial subject but, when it has to do with our finances, it's unacceptable," said Dorothy Domingo, who has been selling functional pottery on Etsy since 2008.

Plaid, which last year agreed to pay $58 million to settle a case that alleged it used financial information without consent, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

"In connection with anti-money laundering and related regulations in the United States, marketplaces like Etsy are adjusting practices to further verify any American bank accounts on file," Etsy said.

The company has also provided sellers the option to self verify their bank accounts with test deposits, but one seller said the process was tedious.

"Unfortunately, a history of less-than-stellar communication and customer service contributes to a general lack of trust in Etsy," said a seller, who did not want to be named.

This is the latest in a series of issues faced by some sellers. A few went on strike earlier this year to protest an increase in transaction fee at Etsy.

Etsy is still a key source of income to its nearly 8 million active sellers, but some said they were considering exiting the platform.

"I haven't fully reopened my Etsy shop, because so many of my wonderful customers have been going to my website to support me. But with this, I may be forced to shut down my Etsy shop permanently," seller Kristi Cassidy said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam


© Reuters 2022
All news about ETSY, INC.
05:16pOnline marketplace Etsy says U.S. sellers must verify bank accounts
RE
08/19INSIDER SELL : Etsy
MT
08/16Truist Securities Adjusts Etsy's Price Target to $130 From $115, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/15PharmaCyte Biotech Reaches Agreement With Iroquois to Appoint Two Directors to Board
MT
08/15Barclays Starts Etsy at Equalweight With $100 Price Target
MT
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Etsy, Inc. Presents at Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communi..
CI
08/05INSIDER SELL : Etsy
MT
08/02Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
07/28Truist Raises Price Target for Etsy to $115 From $112, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Jefferies Raises Price Target for Etsy to $125 From $115, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ETSY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 474 M - -
Net income 2022 317 M - -
Net Debt 2022 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 714 M 13 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ETSY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Etsy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETSY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 108,32 $
Average target price 122,05 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua G. Silverman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel C. Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Frederick R. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael T. Fisher Chief Technology Officer
Raina Moskowitz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETSY, INC.-50.53%13 714
AMAZON.COM, INC.-17.66%1 398 548
JD.COM, INC.-7.36%99 174
COUPANG, INC.-39.99%31 147
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.32%23 191
MONOTARO CO., LTD.22.19%9 207