ETSY, INC.

ETSY, INC.

(ETSY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla shares plunge as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index

09/08/2020 | 11:00am EDT
The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc tumbled as much as 20% on Tuesday after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks, which have dominated Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

Wall Street analysts and investors widely expected Tesla to join the S&P 500 after the company posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July, clearing a major hurdle for its potential inclusion in the benchmark stock index.

In a surprise announcement, the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add online craft seller Etsy Inc, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne Inc and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent Inc to the S&P 500 instead.

S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt on Friday declined to say why Tesla was not added to the S&P 500.

The three companies included by S&P are much smaller in size, but have a more consistent profitability track record.

Etsy, for instance, has posted 13 straight quarters of profits, compared with Tesla's four consecutive quarters of profit.

"On the one hand, the slide in the share price is due to its non-inclusion in the S&P 500, but on the other hand the slide is also a normalisation of the company's valuation," Frank Schwope, an analyst at NORD/LB, said.

With a market capitalization of about $390 billion, Tesla is nearly 10 times larger than Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent's combined stock market value of about $40 billion.

Tesla's recent stock rally has been driven by its blockbuster quarterly results, as well as on bets it would be added to the S&P 500, which would trigger massive demand for its shares from index funds that track the benchmark.

Fellow electric automaker Nikola Corp jumped 35% on Tuesday after General Motors Co said it was acquiring an 11% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.41% 27571.44 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
ETSY, INC. 2.77% 114.71 Delayed Quote.152.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.92% 11285.25676 Delayed Quote.33.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.63% 11030.632416 Delayed Quote.26.09%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 39.04% 49.08 Delayed Quote.244.48%
S&P 500 -1.39% 3355.37 Delayed Quote.6.07%
TERADYNE, INC. -0.95% 77.63 Delayed Quote.15.27%
TESLA, INC. -12.65% 360.2601 Delayed Quote.399.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 500 M - -
Net income 2020 259 M - -
Net cash 2020 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 369 M 13 369 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 292
Free-Float 98,6%
NameTitle
Joshua G. Silverman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick R. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel C. Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Michael T. Fisher Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan David Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETSY, INC.152.91%13 369
AMAZON.COM, INC.78.30%1 650 241
JD.COM, INC.127.08%124 840
WAYFAIR INC.188.75%24 891
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL62.74%10 128
MONOTARO CO., LTD.43.69%9 818
