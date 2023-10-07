ETT Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of property developers and allied services. The Company is engaged in the business of development and management of software technology centers, multimedia houses, information technology parks and other related activities. It is focused on real estate development and providing intelligent office complexes and IT/ITES parks. Its project types include office space, township, hospitality and warehousing. Its completed projects include Baba Garnet Sheen, Baba Emerald Dew, Baba Aquamarine Tiara, Baba White Opal, Baba Star Ruby and Baba Sapphire Crown. The Company's Office Space projects include Express Trade Towers 1, Film City, Noida; Express Trade Towers 2, Sector 132, Noida, and Express Trade Towers 3, Gurgaon. Its hospitality project is EXPRESS SAROVAR PORTICO, which is set up on a plot measuring about 2450 square yards. Its township project is BABA COUNTY, which is an about 140 acres designed residential community.