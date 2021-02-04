Etteplan Oyj : Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February 11, 2021

ETTEPLAN OYJ, Investor News, February 4, 2021, at 1.00 p.m.

Etteplan's Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February 11, 2021

Etteplan Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Thursday February 11, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material will be available in Finnish and in English on the Company's website at www.etteplan.comafter the publishing.

Conference call and live webcast

Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki will present the Company's result for 2020 in a conference call and a live webcast, held in English language, on February 11, 2021 starting at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET).

To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference to +358 (0)9 8171 0310 and insert the conference PIN code 88533253#. Questions can be asked in Finnish and in English after President and CEO's presentation only through conference call connection.

Juha Näkki's presentation can be followed as a live webcast on https://etteplan.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results. The webcast starts at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). A recording of the webcast will be later available at www.etteplan.com.

Espoo, February 4, 2021

Etteplan Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel, +358 10 307 3302



