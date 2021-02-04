Etteplan Oyj : Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February 11, 2021

ETTEPLAN OYJ, Investor News, February 4, 2021, at 1.00 p.m.
Etteplan's Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February 11, 2021
Etteplan Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Thursday February 11, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material will be available in Finnish and in English on the Company's website at www.etteplan.comafter the publishing.
Conference call and live webcast
Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki will present the Company's result for 2020 in a conference call and a live webcast, held in English language, on February 11, 2021 starting at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET).
To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference to +358 (0)9 8171 0310 and insert the conference PIN code 88533253#. Questions can be asked in Finnish and in English after President and CEO's presentation only through conference call connection.
Juha Näkki's presentation can be followed as a live webcast on https://etteplan.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results. The webcast starts at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). A recording of the webcast will be later available at www.etteplan.com.
Espoo, February 4, 2021
Etteplan Oyj
For more information, please contact:
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel, +358 10 307 3302
Etteplan in brief
Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.
In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com
