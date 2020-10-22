Log in
Etteplan Oyj : January-September 2020 interim report to be published on October 29, 2020

10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

ETTEPLAN OYJ, Investor News, October 22, 2020, at 1.00 p.m.

Etteplan's January-September 2020 interim report to be published on October 29, 2020

Etteplan Oyj will publish its January-September 2020 interim report on Thursday October 29, 2020 at approximately 1.00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material will be available in Finnish and in English on the Company's website at www.etteplan.com/investorsafter the publishing.

Conference call and live webcast

Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki will present the Company's result for January-September 2020 in a conference call and a live webcast, held in English language, on October 29, 2020 starting at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET).

To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference to +358 (0)9 8171 0310 and insert the conference PIN code 56143321#. Questions can be asked in Finnish and in English after President and CEO's presentation only through conference call connection.

Juha Näkki's presentation can be followed as a live webcast on https://etteplan.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results. The webcast starts at 2.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). A recording of the webcast will be later available at www.etteplan.com/investors.

Espoo, October 22, 2020

Etteplan Oyj

For more information, please contact:
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel, +358 10 307 3302

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.etteplan.com


Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC

