Etteplan Oyj : and Stockholm Exergi to extend their cooperation within technical asset information

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Etteplan, Press release, February 9, 2022 at 9.00 am EET

Stockholm Exergi has awarded Etteplan an extension of an existing agreement to develop their technical asset information. Stockholm Exergi provides heating and cooling through its distribution network and supplies electricity to the Stockholm area, including more than 800,000 Stockholmers and around 400 locations - including hospitals, data centers, and other private and public sites.

The scope of the agreement covers the full range of technical asset information management which includes developing processes, providing specialist expertise in information management and system management staffing of the documentation function. The extension of the agreements refers to the scope which now also includes Stockholm Exergi's distribution network as well as real estate documentation (in addition to their production facilities which was the original scope). The agreement has a fixed period of 3 years and includes an option to extend the contract for 3+2 additional years.

"We are very happy that Etteplan won the negotiations for the new contract, since we are delighted with the work they have previously done. They have a lot of knowledge regarding technical information management and have streamlined our processes and management of technical documentation", says Jan Lindgren, Manager Asset Information, Stockholm Exergi.

"Etteplan's mission in this cooperation is to ensure that Stockholm Exergi's technical asset information is up to date, accessible and reliable. Etteplan has long and solid experience of developing and managing technical documentation management system which we will be able to leverage on to generate best possible value creation for Stockholm Exergi", says Sixten Folke, Business Unit Director, Technical Documentation Solutions, Etteplan Sweden.

Etteplan is an expert in technical asset information management with more than 170 specialists in Sweden and over 850 globally. Etteplan enables efficient and safe maintenance by standardizing working methods and processes and ensuring access to relevant and up-to-date documentation.

For more information please contact:
Mikael Vatn, SVP, Technical Documentation Solutions, Etteplan, tel. +46 70 881 48 20
Sixten Folke, Business Unit Director, Technical Documentation Solutions, Etteplan Sweden, tel. +46 730 780 910
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, tel. +358 10 307 3302

Stockholm Exergi in brief

Stockholm Exergi is Stockholm's energy company. All day, every day, we ensure that the fast-growing region of Stockholm has access to heating, cooling, electricity, and waste management services. We help make Stockholm an attractive and more sustainable place with the potential of being the world's first climate-positive capital city.

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides software and embedded solutions, solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2020, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 260 million. The company currently has over 3,800 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
