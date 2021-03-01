Etteplan Oyj : introduces HowTo, a digital leap in the creation and distribution of technical information

Etteplan Press release March 1, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EET

Etteplan today announced the global commercial availability of Etteplan HowTo, a completely new cloud-based service for efficient creation, secure hosting and on-demand multi-channel distribution of technical information for industrial equipment and other needs of the manufacturing industry.

Etteplan HowTo, an end-to-end service enables smooth translations, instantly distributed modifications, and agile repurposing for new needs of technical information. Etteplan HowTo structures and stores digital technical information in the cloud and pulls that data into an interactive format for users to access via an application or user interface with their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Fully searchable and always up-to-date technical information is available online for professional users with a device of their choice.

Digital technical information served as an on-demand online resource increases the productivity of engineers, technicians, and experts working in installation, maintenance, and other demanding fields worldwide. Significantly cutting the time spent searching for crucial information increases first-time fix rates, contributes to faster and more efficient processes, and increases both employee and customer satisfaction.

'Cloud-based and searchable technical information brings users instant relief at a point when they used to feel anxious and frustrated in need of specific answers. The first implementations have proven clear productivity gains across various installation, operation and maintenance tasks, thanks to easy on-demand access to the right bit of information at the right time,' explained Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President. Technical Documentation Solutions at Etteplan.

To support faster development and time-to-market requirements, production of technical information must meet increasingly stringent schedules, while ensuring compliance to relevant regulations across markets. Reusing content for new products, enriching manuals with more visuals, and distributing from a cloud platform completely transforms the process of creating and publishing technical information.

'Etteplan HowTo is a result of a fresh thinking and an investment into dismantling and reimagining the entire end-to-end process of producing and using professional technical information. The primary goal was to increase the efficiency of creating, translating, reusing, and distributing information. We are proud that we were able to develop such a transformational service despite the challenges in the market,' Mikael Vatn continued.

Cloud-based distribution of technical information is a step ahead in improving safety at work, as manuals are always at hand and up to date. In complex technical tasks, easy-to-understand guidance is essential to ensure all tasks and processes are correctly followed. Etteplan HowTo's unique analytics features provide feedback on how and when information is used, giving vendors insight to improve both the information and the product or service itself.

