Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Etteplan Oyj    ETTE   FI0009008650

ETTEPLAN OYJ

(ETTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Etteplan Oyj : introduces HowTo, a digital leap in the creation and distribution of technical information

03/01/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Etteplan Press release March 1, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EET

Etteplan today announced the global commercial availability of Etteplan HowTo, a completely new cloud-based service for efficient creation, secure hosting and on-demand multi-channel distribution of technical information for industrial equipment and other needs of the manufacturing industry.

Etteplan HowTo, an end-to-end service enables smooth translations, instantly distributed modifications, and agile repurposing for new needs of technical information. Etteplan HowTo structures and stores digital technical information in the cloud and pulls that data into an interactive format for users to access via an application or user interface with their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Fully searchable and always up-to-date technical information is available online for professional users with a device of their choice.

Digital technical information served as an on-demand online resource increases the productivity of engineers, technicians, and experts working in installation, maintenance, and other demanding fields worldwide. Significantly cutting the time spent searching for crucial information increases first-time fix rates, contributes to faster and more efficient processes, and increases both employee and customer satisfaction.

'Cloud-based and searchable technical information brings users instant relief at a point when they used to feel anxious and frustrated in need of specific answers. The first implementations have proven clear productivity gains across various installation, operation and maintenance tasks, thanks to easy on-demand access to the right bit of information at the right time,' explained Mikael Vatn, Senior Vice President. Technical Documentation Solutions at Etteplan.

To support faster development and time-to-market requirements, production of technical information must meet increasingly stringent schedules, while ensuring compliance to relevant regulations across markets. Reusing content for new products, enriching manuals with more visuals, and distributing from a cloud platform completely transforms the process of creating and publishing technical information.

'Etteplan HowTo is a result of a fresh thinking and an investment into dismantling and reimagining the entire end-to-end process of producing and using professional technical information. The primary goal was to increase the efficiency of creating, translating, reusing, and distributing information. We are proud that we were able to develop such a transformational service despite the challenges in the market,' Mikael Vatn continued.

Cloud-based distribution of technical information is a step ahead in improving safety at work, as manuals are always at hand and up to date. In complex technical tasks, easy-to-understand guidance is essential to ensure all tasks and processes are correctly followed. Etteplan HowTo's unique analytics features provide feedback on how and when information is used, giving vendors insight to improve both the information and the product or service itself.

Learn more about Etteplan HowTo:www.etteplan.com/howto

For more information, please contact:
Mikael Vatn, SVP, Technical Documentation Solutions, Etteplan, tel. +46 70 881 48 20
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, tel. +358 10 307 3302

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2020, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 260 million. The company currently has some 3,300 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ETTEPLAN OYJ
02:10aETTEPLAN OYJ : introduces HowTo, a digital leap in the creation and distribution..
PU
02/22ETTEPLAN OYJ : FläktGroup signs an outsourcing agreement in technical documentat..
PU
02/18ETTEPLAN OYJ : Invitation to Etteplan Oyj's Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
02/18ETTEPLAN OYJ : Invitation to Etteplan Oyj's Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
AQ
02/17ETTEPLAN OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
02/11ETTEPLAN OYJ : 's Corporate governance statement, Statement of non-financial inf..
AQ
02/11ETTEPLAN FINANCIAL STATEMENT REVIEW : Despite the pandemic operating profit (EB..
PU
02/11ETTEPLAN 2020 : Despite the pandemic operating profit (EBITA) and cash flow hit ..
AQ
02/04ETTEPLAN OYJ : Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February ..
PU
02/04ETTEPLAN OYJ : Financial Statement Release for 2020 to be published on February ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 261 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2020 16,3 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2020 42,7 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 372 M 450 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 267
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart ETTEPLAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Etteplan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETTEPLAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,30 €
Last Close Price 14,95 €
Spread / Highest target 0,33%
Spread / Average Target -4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Näkki President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Anders Gådin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Petri Ikonen Senior Vice President-Solutions & Technologies
Leena Maria Saarinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETTEPLAN OYJ15.44%450
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.24%34 065
TELEPERFORMANCE8.04%20 826
LG CORP.7.31%14 550
EDENRED-1.12%13 649
BUREAU VERITAS SA2.90%12 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ