    ETTE   FI0009008650

ETTEPLAN OYJ

(ETTE)
Etteplan Oyj : NeoDynamics, focusing on breast cancer diagnostic, introduces next generation's biopsy system in close collaboration with Etteplan

06/02/2021 | 03:23am EDT
ETTEPLAN Press Release, June 2, 2021, at 10.15 a.m. EEST

After 4 years of intensive work with Etteplan - its trusted engineering and design partner, NeoDynamics is now introducing a further development of the biobsy system; NeoNavia to the market. The system is intended for ultrasonic sampling and is built on an innovative patented pulse technology, designed to offer optimal needle control and maximum tissue yield for accurate diagnosis and individualized treatment of breast cancer.

NeoDynamics AB is a Swedish Medical Technology Company dedicated to improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer.The collaboration between Etteplan and NeoDynamics dates back to 2012 when Etteplan was responsible for designing and developing the company's first biopsy system, completed in 2016, which has been used in clinical studies. Since 2016, Etteplan has in partnership with NeoDynamics further developed the the biopsy system; NeoNavia, which is now introduced in Sweden, Germany and UK.

'Although knowledge and parts of the design could be inherited from the original version of NeoNavia, our technical specification was very extensive. The major challenge was to redesign the handheld driver (2) from single use to multiuse and at the same time make it compatible with three different needle types to be able to completely replace all other ultrasound-guided breast biopsy instruments on the market. Together with Etteplan and our other partners, we have designed a system with users and patients in focus. A system that meets the high requirements to be the biopsy instrument of the future', says Magnus Olsen, Chief Development & Operations Officer at NeoDynamics.

'The fast development in Medical Technology opens up for new highly advanced technologies. NeoDynamics is a true pioneer in this field and we are excited to be a part of their journey. Together we combine our extensive expertise in design engineering of medical devices, as well as in related regulatory issues, technical documentation and product development with NeoDynamics' pioneering spirit to create a groundbreaking product. The launch of NeoNavia is a good example of how our engineering truly makes a difference' says Mårten Jansson, Regional Manager, Engineering Solutions, Etteplan Sweden.

NeoNavia is intended for ultrasonic sampling and consists of three components; a base unit (1), a handheld driver (2) and three types of biopsy needles (3).

'We are very pleased with our partnership with Etteplan who has extensive knowledge not only about our company and our product but has also, under a long period of time, led the complete design and development project in close cooperation with our own team, from idea to approved product. Etteplan has provided all needed engineering competences and resources in the different phases of the project and always supported us with quality and regulatory issues, continues Magnus Olsen, Chief Development & Operations Officer at NeoDynamics.

For more information, please contact:
Mikael Vatn, SVP, Technical Documentation Solutions, Etteplan, tel. +46 70 881 48 20
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, tel. +358 10 307 3302

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan provides software and embedded solutions, solutions for industrial equipmentand plant engineeringand technical documentation solutionsto the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.

In 2020, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 260 million. The company currently has some 3,300 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker.www.etteplan.com

About NeoDynamics

NeoDynamics AB (publ) is a Swedish Medical Technology Company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of cancer. The company has an innovative biopsy system, NeoNavia®. The Biopsy system is built on a patented pulse technology, based on research at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. NeoNavia® is evaluated for diagnosis of breast cancer at leading clinics in UK, Germany and Sweden.

About NeoNavia

NeoNavia is modern biopsy system with patented pulse technology that is intended for use in ultrasound guided tissue sampling and consists of a base unit, a handheld driver and three different types of biopsy needles. Each needle type is driven by the new pulse technology that enabling high precision and control when inserting the needle in the tumor while enabling high-quality tissue samples from both breast and lymph nodes. The NeoNavia pulse biopsy system is designed to offer physicians and patients precise and reliable tissue sampling for accurate diagnosis and individualized treatment.

Disclaimer

Etteplan Oyj published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
