Etteplan Oyj : to implement mobile service for SEO service station network, linking consumers, corporate customers and merchants

Etteplan Press release, January 20, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EET

The SEO service station network is taking a significant digital leap, launching in spring 2021 a mobile service that covers several different services and functions. Etteplan and SEO have signed an agreement on the implementation of a new type of mobile app. The project has also received funding from Business Finland.

Operating in Finland, the SEO network includes more than 200 independently operating distribution stations, service stations or unmanned filling stations. The mobile app will serve consumers, corporate customers and service station network merchants. The service differs from other solutions on the market, especially as it offers a mobile ordering function for fuel oil for the heating of homes and other buildings. The app can also be used by the merchant network as a tool for managing orders and communication between the SEO network and the merchants. Later on, it will also be possible to pay for fuel and other station-specific services through the mobile app, depending on the station.

'We are an innovative Finnish entrepreneur-driven cooperative. The service is a major digital leap forward for the entire sector and reinforces the SEO network's competitive position. SEO merchants independently decide on their station's services.The app enables the local adoption of new services so that independent merchants can develop their business and serve customers to their best ability,' says the CEO of Suomalainen Energiaosuuskunta (SEO) Arto Viljanen.

Etteplan has extensive experience in motoring-related digitalization services

The service is implemented by Etteplan's software unit which is Finland's most versatile expert in the implementation of motoring-related digitalization services. Currently, Etteplan already manages a significant share of systems and equipment related to the distribution of fuel and the development and maintenance of related digitalization solutions in different station networks in Finland. The demands of fuel distribution and the related services are familiar with regard to customer experience, technical and safety demands related to fuel distribution and the fuel business. Etteplan has also carried out solutions related to electric cars and the automotive industry.

Service stations have become innovative local service centers that allow people to take care of their daily business.

'Offering services on site is not enough: digitalization and mobile apps allow everyone access to services regardless of time and place in a customer-friendly manner. Increasingly, trips and daily schedules are planned using digital services. Motoring and the services required by drivers and other road users are experiencing a huge transformation. Etteplan is helping in this digitalization process,' explains Esa Mäkelä, Head of Etteplan's Software unit.

Whether passing through or living locally, customers want to check the availability of services beforehand. In addition to cars, service stations refuel or charge many other types of vehicles and devices. They are more than just refueling points: extensive service hours and wide-ranging services are factors that make them stand out. The stations offer parcel services, shopping and organize local events. Services are offered as needed to travelers, summer residents, boaters, snowmobile drivers and fishermen.

Cooperation between Etteplan and the SEO network has lasted years: Etteplan maintains and develops the network's company card solution, for example. Implementing the mobile app is a natural continuation for designing SEO's digital services.

Additional information:

Outi Torniainen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan tel. +358 10 307 3302

SEO in brief

Established in 1978, SEO (Suomalainen Energiaosuuskunta) is a Finnish oil company that is controlled by its merchants. The SEO network includes more than 200 distribution stations, service stations or unmanned filling stations. SEO merchants independently decide on their station's services, as well as on their fuel distribution and pricing solutions. This forms the basis for the SEO network's independent and autonomous nature. The merchants of SEO's service station network serve customers around Finland, from the shores of the Gulf of Finland all the way to Nuorgam, Lapland.

www.seo.fi