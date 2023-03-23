Eucatex S A Indústria e Comercio : 4Q22 Earnings Release

Eucatex (B3: EUCA3 and EUCA4), one of the largest manufacturers of panels in Brazil, with operations also in the paint, varnish, laminated flooring, partitions and doors segments, announces today its results for the 4th quarter of 2022 (4Q22). The consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Except where stated otherwise, the amounts are in millions of Brazilian real (R$ million) and comparisons are with the same period the previous year.

The 4th quarter of 2022 was marked by a more visible slowdown in economic activity, reflecting the monetary policy that raised the basic interest (Selic) rate to 13.75%, and the loss of purchasing power due to persisting inflation. During 2022, the Company's operating segments saw a decline in demand. The most probable hypothesis for the negative performance in the Company's operating segments is that the service sectors, which resumed their activities with the end of restrictions on the circulation of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the decrease in disposable income, took away funds that in 2021 were used for home-related purchases and spending. A situation similar to that seen in Brazil is also playing out in the United States, the main destination for the Company's exports.

In 2022, the Company sought to maintain the pace of its operations and did not halt production at any of its units, despite the drop in domestic demand already in the initial months of the year. The strategy was to increase exports, which were still buoyant in the first half of the year. Despite the efforts in this regard, the problems caused by higher sea freight and lack of ships, in addition to the increase in costs, also led to an increase in the lead-time of exports, causing significant delays in arrivals at destinations. In case of the U.S., the main destination for the Company's exports, the economy was already cooling down. In such a scenario, the Company's inventory levels increased to much higher than planned forcing it to take steps to adjust them, which should produce results in 1Q23.

Costs with exports remained high, as evident from the increase in selling expenses, due to both sea freight and distribution expenses, which increased significantly in relation to 2021. Moreover, the drop in demand "pushed" the Company to products with lower margin per unit and did not allow it to transfer the increase in costs to prices.

In this context, the Company has been focusing on developing and launching new products, reducing the costs of current products and pursuing closer commercial relations with clients, all of which should reflect in the results of the coming quarters.

The slowdown in the economy affected the markets where the Company operates. The ABRAMAT (Brazilian Construction Materials Industry Association) index, which measures the performance of construction materials industries, ended 2022 down 7.0%, with a projected growth of 2% in 2023.

Indicators for the panels market, which includes MDF/HDF/MDP/Fiberboard sales, according to data from IBÁ (Brazilian Tree Industry) and the Company, dropped 15.6% in the domestic market and 44.0% in the export market between 4Q21 and 4Q22. In the year, domestic sales fell 14.9% but exports increased 7.1% compared to 2021.

In February 2023, the Company signed a mediation agreement the Municipal Government of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Prosecution Office, bringing to end a dispute in multiple jurisdictions. As consideration and to discharge Eucatex from all related lawsuits, the Company undertook to pay

