EUDA Health Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported revenue was USD 9.84 million compared to USD 10.54 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 24.88 million compared to net income of USD 0.864829 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.09 a year ago.

