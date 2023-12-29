Exhibit 99.1

EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash $ 320,486 $ 143,024
Restricted cash - 641,461
Accounts receivable, net 880,226 1,851,503
Other receivables 20,261 7,467
Due from related parties - 267,863
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 250,941 222,633
Forward purchase receivables - 21,892,527
Total Current Assets 1,471,914 25,026,478
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 25,056 31,628
OTHER ASSETS
Prepaid expenses - non-current 429,115 478,061
Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,905 76,528
Finance lease right-of-use assets 34,175 16,345
Total Other Assets 581,195 570,934
Total Assets $ 2,078,165 $ 25,629,040
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans - bank and private lender $ 299,057 $ 204,240
Short term loans - related parties 236,873 -
Promissory note 160,000 170,000
Convertible notes 2,413,125 2,619,625
Convertible notes - related parties - 782,600
Accounts payable 1,975,558 1,635,483
Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,653,034 1,592,815
Other payables - related parties 928,553 1,521,945
Operating lease liability 137,352 79,959
Finance lease liabilities 4,765 7,186
Prepaid forward purchase liabilities - 20,321,053
Taxes payable 108,225 186,150
Total Current Liabilities 7,916,542 29,121,056
OTHER LIABILITIES
Operating lease liability - non-current 107,141 -
Finance lease liabilities - non-current 30,084 15,015
Total Other Liabilities 137,225 15,015
Total Liabilities 8,053,767 29,136,071
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 24,777,509 shares and 20,191,770 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022* 27,610,187 21,308,969
Shares subscription receivable (280,000 ) -
Accumulated deficit (33,218,092 ) (24,703,789 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,425 ) (125,689 )
Total Euda Health Holdings Limited Shareholders' Deficit (5,990,330 ) (3,520,509 )
Noncontrolling interests 14,728 13,478
Total Shareholders' Deficit (5,975,602 ) (3,507,031 )
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 2,078,165 $ 25,629,040

*Giving retroactive effect to reverse recapitalization effected on November 17, 2022

EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
REVENUES
Medical services $ 1,002,810 $ 2,987,058
Medical services - related parties - 135
Product sales - 7,653
Property management services 1,803,010 2,100,214
Total Revenues 2,805,820 5,095,060
COST OF REVENUES
Medical services 744,897 1,067,055
Medical services - related party - 496,383
Product sales - 9,491
Property management services 1,359,320 1,590,243
Total Cost of Revenues 2,104,217 3,163,172
GROSS PROFIT 701,603 1,931,888
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling 531,095 650,800
General and administrative 4,063,863 2,930,932
Impairment loss on long-lived assets 124,662 -
Research and development 16,616 10,141
Total Operating Expenses 4,736,236 3,591,873
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (4,034,633 ) (1,659,985 )
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense, net (18,759 ) (32,086 )
Gain on disposal of subsidiary - 30,055
Change in fair value of prepaid forward purchase liabilities (1,303,658 ) -
Loss on settlement of prepaid forward contracts (2,635,816 ) -
Loss on debt settlement (645,612 ) -
Other income, net 126,169 124,402
Total Other (Expenses) Income, net (4,477,676 ) 122,371
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,512,309 ) (1,537,614 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 862 97,953
NET LOSS (8,513,171 ) (1,635,567 )
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,132 2,226
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED $ (8,514,303 ) $ (1,637,793 )
NET LOSS (8,513,171 ) (1,635,567 )
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS 23,382 2,698
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (8,489,789 ) (1,632,869 )
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,250 971
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED $ (8,491,039 ) $ (1,633,840 )
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*
Basic and diluted 21,125,241 9,253,333
LOSS PER SHARE
Basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.18 )

*Giving retroactive effect to reverse recapitalization effected on November 17, 2022

