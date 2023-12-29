EUDA Health Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based health technology company. The Company operates a southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem. Its unified artificial intelligence (AI) platform assesses patientâs medical history, triages conditions, digitally connects patients with clinicians, and predicts optimal treatment outcomes. Its holistic approach supports patients throughout all stages of care, including wellness and prevention, urgent care and emergencies, pre-existing conditions, and aftercare services. Its services include e-triage, GP consult, e-medical certificates, and medical prescriptions, medical concierge services, emergency care and evacuation, and others. Its EUDA platform provides medical services from primary to post-surgery care, as well as ongoing preventive healthcare for clients, regardless of the level of healthcare required. It offers healthcare assistance and medical evacuation, including teleconsultations, health screenings and specialist referrals.