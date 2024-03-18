(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Eukedos Spa reviewed and approved the draft financial statements as of December 31, 2023, which closed with a profit of EUR556,000 in 2023, compared to a profit of EUR443,0000 in 2022.

Value of production as of December 31, 2023 was EUR49.4 million, an absolute increase of EUR2.2 million compared to the December 31, 2022 result of EUR47 million.

Consolidated EBITDA was EUR12.3 million as of December 31, 2023, in line with the result of EUR10.3 million reported as of December 31, 2022.

The consolidated net financial position is negative EUR103 million, compared to negative EUR107 million at the end of 2022. This "is significantly impacted by the impact of lease accounting," the company note said.

Eukedos closed Friday's session up 7.4 percent to EUR0.81 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.