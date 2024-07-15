(Alliance News) - Eukedos Spa announced Monday that its subsidiary La Villa Real Estate Srl has purchased the property located in Gorla Minore, on which the management by its subsidiary Edos Srl of the RSA San Luigi Gonzaga and the San Giacomo 1 and 2 Psychiatric Communities insists.

The purchase was made at a price of EUR15 million from Alinvest Srl, which owns the property.

Villa Real Estate Srl was financed with monetary support from UniCredit Spa for EUR9 million through a mortgage loan. Another EUR4.5 million came from a shareholder loan provided by indirect partner La Villa Spa. For the remaining amounts needed, the company drew on its own financial resources.

UniCredit also asked Eukedos and La Villa to jointly and severally act as guarantors of La Villa Real Estate Srl.

"The transaction allows a capital strengthening of Eukedos and is part of the group's strategy that, during the month, acquired the real estate compendium of Hiberna Regis Srl," the company said.

Eukedos' stock closed Monday at par at EUR0.87 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.