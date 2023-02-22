Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EuKedos S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUK   IT0004818297

EUKEDOS S.P.A.

(EUK)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:35 2023-02-22 am EST
1.270 EUR   +2.42%
01:44pEukedos, production value goes up in 2022; profit goes down
AN
05:56aMib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
04:04aLists down but Stellantis stays afloat after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eukedos, production value goes up in 2022; profit goes down

02/22/2023 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Eukedos Spa on Wednesday approved consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting value of production at EUR47.0 million up from EUR45.2 million in 2021.

EBITDA is EUR10.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 in line with the result of EUR10.7 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Profit for the year is EUR443,000 in 2022 compared to a profit of EUR570,000 in 2021.

Consolidated Net Financial Position is negative EUR107 million compared to negative EUR101 million at the end of 2021, "significantly affected by the impact of accounting under IFRS 16 for leases."

Net financial position, adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 would be EUR13.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and EUR11.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

As for the future, the group expects employment levels to recover in the coming years with a realignment to pre-Covid rates.

Control by La Villa Spa has created a single large Italian group, the company explains, which is expected to increasingly become a point of reference in the area of offering services and products related to the world of assistance on the Italian territory.

The possible evolution remains at the moment in line with previous plans taking into account the suspension of the Edos spin-off process.

Eukedos on Wednesday closed in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR1.27 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about EUKEDOS S.P.A.
01:44pEukedos, production value goes up in 2022; profit goes down
AN
05:56aMib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
04:04aLists down but Stellantis stays afloat after accounts
AN
02:36aFuture in the red; KKR extends offer for TIM
AN
02/21Mib drops to high of 27,400; Mondo TV puts on the turbo.
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/17Lists bearish; BPER touches annual high
AN
02/15Bullish futures; TIM presents business plan
AN
02/14Mib green; Tenaris bullish on eve of accounts
AN
02/14Eukedos and d'Amico lead the bullish.
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44,0 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net income 2021 0,57 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 621
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart EUKEDOS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EuKedos S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUKEDOS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simona Palazzoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Iuculano Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Pierluigi Rosa Independent Director
Luca Golfieri Independent Director
Pasquale Palmieri Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUKEDOS S.P.A.-0.40%30
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-0.15%2 423
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.12.45%564
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-9.65%464
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-0.97%364
ORPEA-53.35%199