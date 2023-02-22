Eukedos, production value goes up in 2022; profit goes down

(Alliance News) - Eukedos Spa on Wednesday approved consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting value of production at EUR47.0 million up from EUR45.2 million in 2021.

EBITDA is EUR10.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 in line with the result of EUR10.7 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Profit for the year is EUR443,000 in 2022 compared to a profit of EUR570,000 in 2021.

Consolidated Net Financial Position is negative EUR107 million compared to negative EUR101 million at the end of 2021, "significantly affected by the impact of accounting under IFRS 16 for leases."

Net financial position, adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 would be EUR13.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and EUR11.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

As for the future, the group expects employment levels to recover in the coming years with a realignment to pre-Covid rates.

Control by La Villa Spa has created a single large Italian group, the company explains, which is expected to increasingly become a point of reference in the area of offering services and products related to the world of assistance on the Italian territory.

The possible evolution remains at the moment in line with previous plans taking into account the suspension of the Edos spin-off process.

Eukedos on Wednesday closed in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR1.27 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

