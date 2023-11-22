November 22, 2023 at 05:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Eukedos Spa announced that it has signed the deed to purchase the property in Bagno a Ripoli and the Masaccio RSA.

The RSA is a 34-bed healthcare residence for the elderly, formerly conducted on a rental basis by parent company La Villa Spa.

The total amount paid by Edos, the company through which Eukedos conducted the transaction, is EUR1.4 million.

Eukedos trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR0.93 per share.

