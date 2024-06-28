(Alliance News) - Eukedos Spa announced on Friday that it has taken over the entire stake -- equal to 100 percent -- held by related party La Villa Spa in Hiberna Regis Srl.

The transaction involves the company's payment to La Villa of EUR6.9 million, which will be paid within six months from today.

Eukedos shares closed Friday unchanged at EUR0.81 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

