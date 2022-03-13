Eumundi : Application for quotation of securities - EBG
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EBG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,339,333
14/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
010947476
1.3
ASX issuer code
EBG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
24/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
EBG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
14/3/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,339,333
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.98800000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
EBG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
42,882,666
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Eumundi Group Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2021
26,2 M
19,2 M
19,2 M
Net income 2021
4,26 M
3,12 M
3,12 M
Net Debt 2021
27,1 M
19,8 M
19,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,75x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
41,5 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,91x
EV / Sales 2021
2,62x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
25,1%
Chart EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.