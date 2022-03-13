Log in
    EBG   AU000000EBG0

EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED

(EBG)
Eumundi : Application for quotation of securities - EBG

03/13/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EBG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,339,333

14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

010947476

1.3

ASX issuer code

EBG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

24/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

EBG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,339,333

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.98800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

EBG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

42,882,666

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eumundi Group Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2021 4,26 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
Net Debt 2021 27,1 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eumundi Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suzanne Jacobi-Lee Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Michael Ganim Non-Executive Chairman
Murray Raymond Boyte Independent Non-Executive Director
Gilbert de Luca Non-Executive Director
Leni Pia Stanley Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUMUNDI GROUP LIMITED0.00%30
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.18%52 745
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-9.12%39 574
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.51%11 839
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.68%9 948
ACCOR SA-3.06%7 766