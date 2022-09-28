Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Eunisell Interlinked Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUNISELL   NGINTERLINK3

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

(EUNISELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
2.910 NGN    0.00%
01:26aEunisell Interlinked : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
09/19Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Eunisell Interlinked : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EUNISELL INTERLINKED : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

09/28/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

Annual Financial Statements,

2022

Annual Financial Statements - 2022

Table of Contents

Page

Corporate information

2

Result at a glance

3

Report of the directors

4-8

Statement of directors' responsibilities

9

Report of audit committee

10

Report of independent auditors

11 - 13

Statement of financial position

14

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

15

Statement of changes in equity

16

Statement of cash flows

17

Notes to the financial statements

18 - 30

Statement of value added

31

Five-year financial summary

32

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

Page 1

Annual Financial Statements, 2022

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Fabian C. Nnadozie

Chairman

Mr. Christopher Okoro

Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Kayode Awobodu

Director

Mr. Chika Ikenga

Director

Mallam Surajudeen Balarabe Yakubu

Director

Mr. Ajibola Edwards

Director

Company Secretary

Samuel N. Agweh & Associates

No. 11b Reverend Ogunbiyi Street,

Off Oba Akinjobi Way,

GRA Ikeja,

Lagos State.

+234 803 315 0176

Registered Office

Eunisell Interlinked Plc

50B, Oladipo Bateye Street,

Ikeja, GRA, Lagos

www.interlinkedplc.com

+234 908 664 1616

Independent Auditors

ANOC Professional Services (Chartered Accountants)

1, Oyediran Street,

Off Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos

+234 906 935 6174

Registrars

Apel Capital Registrars Limited

8, Alhaji Bashorun Crescent

South-West Ikoyi

Lagos

www.apel.com.ng

+234 704 612 6698

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

FCMB Plc

Polaris Bank Limited

Zenith Bank Plc

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

Page 2

Annual Financial Statements, 2022

Result at a Glance

Year Ended June 30, 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income

2022

2021

Change

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

196,399

225,551

(13)

Operating expenses

74,270

58,429

27

Profit before taxation

9,282

16,597

44

Taxation

(4,195)

(2,079)

102

Profit after taxation

5,087

14,518

65

Statement of Financial Position

Non-current asset

17,360

15,717

10

Current asset

586,008

635,532

(8)

Total asset

603,368

651,249

(7)

Authorized share capital

375,000

375,000

-

Paid-up share capital

118,350

118,350

-

Shareholders' funds

186,958

181,871

3

No of shares in issue (units)

236,700

236,700

-

Per Share Data

Earnings per share (kobo)

2.15

6.13

65

Net asset per share (kobo)

78.99

76.84

3

Total asset per share (kobo)

254.91

275.14

(7)

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

Page 3

Annual Financial Statements, 2022

Report of the Directors

Year Ended June 30, 2022

In accordance with Section 374 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Financial Reporting Council, the directors have the pleasure to submit herewith their Annual Financial Statements together with the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022, and Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June, 2022.

  1. Principal Activities
    The principal activities of the Company during the year were the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of high performance polymeric, porcelain and metallic products, sales and marketing of high and low voltage electrical cables and cable accessories, umbilical's cables and accessories, all telecommunications and cable accessories, fibre optics accessories and all forms of cable closures, sales and installation of transformers. The Company also undertakes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for clients around the country. The Company is now involved in power generation installations.
  2. State of Affairs
    In the opinion of the directors, the state of affairs of the Company is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the date of the Statement of Financial Position.
  3. Results for the Year

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Profit before tax

9,282

16,597

Profit after tax

5,087

14,518

Total comprehensive income

5,087

14,518

Loss brought forward

(168,919)

(183,437)

Loss carried forward

(163,832)

(168,919)

  1. Property, Plant and Equipment
    There were acquisition of some items of property, plant and equipment during the year. Details are given in Note 6 to the Financial Statements.
  2. Dividend
    No dividend was recommended by the directors.
  3. Donations and Gifts
    The Company made no donations during the year.
  4. Board of Directors
    The board is responsible for setting the Company's strategic direction, for leading, controlling and monitoring activities of the management. It meets at least four (4) times a year. The board presents a balanced and understandable assessment of the Company's progress and prospects.
    The Board consists of the chairman and six (6) directors, all representing shareholders' interest. The Chairman and the office of the Managing Director are held by two (2) different individuals as required by the corporate governance code of ethics. The Non-Executive Directors are independent of management and free from constraints, which could materially interfere with the exercise of their independent judgment. They have varied experiences in business to make valuable contributions to the Company's progress.

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

Page 4

Annual Financial Statements, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eunisell Interlinked plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 05:25:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
01:26aEunisell Interlinked : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
09/19Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Eunisell Interlinked : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/28Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
04/28Eunisell Interlinked : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/28Eunisell Interlinked : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/25EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC : Half-year results
CO
2021Eunisell Bags Businessday's Nigerian Investor Value (Niva) Award 2021
AQ
2021Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2021EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 226 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net income 2021 14,5 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 278 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 689 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
Duration : Period :
Eunisell Interlinked Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Okoro Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Adedoyin Ogundipe Chief Financial Officer
Fabian C. Nnadozie Chairman
Kayode Awobodu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chika Ikenga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC0.00%2
VINCI-9.15%45 477
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.90%31 892
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 244
QUANTA SERVICES9.66%17 984
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.25%17 403