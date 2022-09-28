EUNISELL INTERLINKED : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income
2022
2021
Change
N'000
N'000
%
Revenue
196,399
225,551
(13)
Operating expenses
74,270
58,429
27
Profit before taxation
9,282
16,597
44
Taxation
(4,195)
(2,079)
102
Profit after taxation
5,087
14,518
65
Statement of Financial Position
Non-current asset
17,360
15,717
10
Current asset
586,008
635,532
(8)
Total asset
603,368
651,249
(7)
Authorized share capital
375,000
375,000
-
Paid-up share capital
118,350
118,350
-
Shareholders' funds
186,958
181,871
3
No of shares in issue (units)
236,700
236,700
-
Per Share Data
Earnings per share (kobo)
2.15
6.13
65
Net asset per share (kobo)
78.99
76.84
3
Total asset per share (kobo)
254.91
275.14
(7)
Report of the Directors
Year Ended June 30, 2022
In accordance with Section 374 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Financial Reporting Council, the directors have the pleasure to submit herewith their Annual Financial Statements together with the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022, and Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June, 2022.
Principal Activities
The principal activities of the Company during the year were the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of high performance polymeric, porcelain and metallic products, sales and marketing of high and low voltage electrical cables and cable accessories, umbilical's cables and accessories, all telecommunications and cable accessories, fibre optics accessories and all forms of cable closures, sales and installation of transformers. The Company also undertakes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for clients around the country. The Company is now involved in power generation installations.
State of Affairs
In the opinion of the directors, the state of affairs of the Company is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the date of the Statement of Financial Position.
Results for the Year
30 June
30 June
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Profit before tax
9,282
16,597
Profit after tax
5,087
14,518
Total comprehensive income
5,087
14,518
Loss brought forward
(168,919)
(183,437)
Loss carried forward
(163,832)
(168,919)
Property, Plant and Equipment
There were acquisition of some items of property, plant and equipment during the year. Details are given in Note 6 to the Financial Statements.
Dividend
No dividend was recommended by the directors.
Donations and Gifts
The Company made no donations during the year.
Board of Directors
The board is responsible for setting the Company's strategic direction, for leading, controlling and monitoring activities of the management. It meets at least four (4) times a year. The board presents a balanced and understandable assessment of the Company's progress and prospects.
The Board consists of the chairman and six (6) directors, all representing shareholders' interest. The Chairman and the office of the Managing Director are held by two (2) different individuals as required by the corporate governance code of ethics. The Non-Executive Directors are independent of management and free from constraints, which could materially interfere with the exercise of their independent judgment. They have varied experiences in business to make valuable contributions to the Company's progress.
