EUNISELL INTERLINKED : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Report of the Directors

Year Ended June 30, 2022

In accordance with Section 374 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Financial Reporting Council, the directors have the pleasure to submit herewith their Annual Financial Statements together with the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022, and Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June, 2022.

Principal Activities

The principal activities of the Company during the year were the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of high performance polymeric, porcelain and metallic products, sales and marketing of high and low voltage electrical cables and cable accessories, umbilical's cables and accessories, all telecommunications and cable accessories, fibre optics accessories and all forms of cable closures, sales and installation of transformers. The Company also undertakes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for clients around the country. The Company is now involved in power generation installations. State of Affairs

In the opinion of the directors, the state of affairs of the Company is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the date of the Statement of Financial Position. Results for the Year

30 June 30 June 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 Profit before tax 9,282 16,597 Profit after tax 5,087 14,518 Total comprehensive income 5,087 14,518 Loss brought forward (168,919) (183,437) Loss carried forward (163,832) (168,919)