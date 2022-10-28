EUNISELL INTERLINKED : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
(QUARTER 1)
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
(Figures in
₦'000)
SEPT 2022
SEPT 2021
₦'000
₦'000
REVENUE
134,817
89,149
COST OF SALES
(94,365)
(37,099)
GROSS PROFIT
40,452
52,050
OPERATING EXPENSES
(16,765)
(17,052)
OTHER INCOME
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS
23,687
34,998
FINANCE COST
(3,374)
(13,810)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
20,313
21,188
TAXATION
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
20,313
21,188
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION
-
EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S
-
-
GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT
-
-
MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
20,313
21,188
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
(Figures in N'000)
NOTES
Unadited
Audited
30 SEPT '22
30 JUNE '22
Assets:
₦'000
₦'000
Non-Current Assets:
Property, Plant and equipment
1
17,360
17,360
Current Assets:
Inventories
309,020
318,020
Trade Receivables/Prepayment
2
335,976
267,404
Cash and Cash Equivalents
620
584
645,616
586,008
Total Assets
662,976
603,368
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
118,350
118,350
Retained earnings
(174,935)
(163,832)
Other Components of Equity
3
273,498
232,440
Total Equity
216,913
186,958
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax
2,851
2,851
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
136,750
121,033
Current income tax liabilities
1,809
1,809
Short term borrowings
298,637
290,716
437,196
413,558
Total Equity and Liabilities
656,960
603,368
Fabian C. Nnadozie
Chris Okoro
Temitope Olusoji
Chairman
MD/CEO
Senior Finance Officer
FRC2017/NSE/00000017392
FRC/2019/002/0000074
FRC/2020/004/00000022179
Approved by board on 27th October, 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
Share
Share
Retained
Other
Total
Capital
Premium
Earnings
Reserves
Equity
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Balance as at 1st July 2022
118,350
229,351
(163,832)
3,089
186,958
Profit for the period
-
-
20,313
-
20,313
Balance as at 30th Sept 2022
118,350
229,351
(143,519)
3,089
207,271
Balance as at 1st July 2021
118,350
229,351
(168,919)
3,089
181,871
Profit for the period
-
-
21,188
-
21,188
Balance as at 30th Sept 2021
118,350
229,351
(147,731)
3,089
203,059
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
Unadited
Audited
30 SEPT '22
30 JUNE '22
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Cash from operating activities
Profit before income tax
20,313
9,282
Adjustments:
Interest income
-
-
Interest expense
3,374
17,820
Profit from asset disposal
-
-
Depreciation
443
4,049
Changes in working capital:
-
inventories
9,000
(16,332)
-
trade and other receivables
(68,572)
61,100
-
trade and other payables
47,277
(61,729)
Cash generated from operations
11,835
14,190
Interest income received
-
-
Interest expense paid
(3,374)
(17,820)
Income tax paid
-
(2,655)
VAT paid
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) operating
8,461
(6,285)
Cash from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-
(5,692)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities
-
(5,692)
Cash from financing activities
Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term
-
-
Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term
7,921
7,222
Restricted cash
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities
7,921
7,222
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
16,382
(4,756)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
584
812
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
16,967
(3,944)
Represented By:
Cash and cash equivalents
620
584
