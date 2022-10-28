Advanced search
    EUNISELL   NGINTERLINK3

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

(EUNISELL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
2.910 NGN    0.00%
01:07pEunisell Interlinked : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
09/28Eunisell Interlinked : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
09/19Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
EUNISELL INTERLINKED : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

10/28/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

(QUARTER 1)

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

(Figures in '000)

SEPT 2022

SEPT 2021

'000

'000

REVENUE

134,817

89,149

COST OF SALES

(94,365)

(37,099)

GROSS PROFIT

40,452

52,050

OPERATING EXPENSES

(16,765)

(17,052)

OTHER INCOME

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS

23,687

34,998

FINANCE COST

(3,374)

(13,810)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

20,313

21,188

TAXATION

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

20,313

21,188

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION

-

EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S

-

-

GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT

-

-

MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

20,313

21,188

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

(Figures in N'000)

NOTES

Unadited

Audited

30 SEPT '22

30 JUNE '22

Assets:

'000

'000

Non-Current Assets:

Property, Plant and equipment

1

17,360

17,360

Current Assets:

Inventories

309,020

318,020

Trade Receivables/Prepayment

2

335,976

267,404

Cash and Cash Equivalents

620

584

645,616

586,008

Total Assets

662,976

603,368

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital

118,350

118,350

Retained earnings

(174,935)

(163,832)

Other Components of Equity

3

273,498

232,440

Total Equity

216,913

186,958

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax

2,851

2,851

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

136,750

121,033

Current income tax liabilities

1,809

1,809

Short term borrowings

298,637

290,716

437,196

413,558

Total Equity and Liabilities

656,960

603,368

Fabian C. Nnadozie

Chris Okoro

Temitope Olusoji

Chairman

MD/CEO

Senior Finance Officer

FRC2017/NSE/00000017392

FRC/2019/002/0000074

FRC/2020/004/00000022179

Approved by board on 27th October, 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

Share

Share

Retained

Other

Total

Capital

Premium

Earnings

Reserves

Equity

'000

'000

₦'000

'000

'000

Balance as at 1st July 2022

118,350

229,351

(163,832)

3,089

186,958

Profit for the period

-

-

20,313

-

20,313

Balance as at 30th Sept 2022

118,350

229,351

(143,519)

3,089

207,271

Balance as at 1st July 2021

118,350

229,351

(168,919)

3,089

181,871

Profit for the period

-

-

21,188

-

21,188

Balance as at 30th Sept 2021

118,350

229,351

(147,731)

3,089

203,059

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

Unadited

Audited

30 SEPT '22

30 JUNE '22

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Cash from operating activities

Profit before income tax

20,313

9,282

Adjustments:

Interest income

-

-

Interest expense

3,374

17,820

Profit from asset disposal

-

-

Depreciation

443

4,049

Changes in working capital:

-

inventories

9,000

(16,332)

-

trade and other receivables

(68,572)

61,100

-

trade and other payables

47,277

(61,729)

Cash generated from operations

11,835

14,190

Interest income received

-

-

Interest expense paid

(3,374)

(17,820)

Income tax paid

-

(2,655)

VAT paid

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) operating

8,461

(6,285)

Cash from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

(5,692)

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities

-

(5,692)

Cash from financing activities

Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term

-

-

Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term

7,921

7,222

Restricted cash

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities

7,921

7,222

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

16,382

(4,756)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

584

812

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

16,967

(3,944)

Represented By:

Cash and cash equivalents

620

584

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eunisell Interlinked plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 17:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
