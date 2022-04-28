Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Eunisell Interlinked Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUNISELL   NGINTERLINK3

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

(EUNISELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-26
2.910 NGN    0.00%
08:15aEUNISELL INTERLINKED : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/28EUNISELL INTERLINKED : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Eunisell Bags Businessday's Nigerian Investor Value (Niva) Award 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EUNISELL INTERLINKED : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31ST MARCH 2022

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 3RD QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

(Figures in '000)

3 MONTHS

3 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

JAN'22-MAR'22

JAN'21-MAR'21

JUL'21-MAR'22

JUL'20-MAR'21

%

'000

'000

'000

'000

REVENUE

30,116

57,118

173,845

99,703

74%

COST OF SALES

(13,915)

(37,686)

(86,324)

(47,098)

83%

GROSS PROFIT

16,201

19,432

87,521

52,605

66%

OPERATING EXPENSES

(18,428)

(11,585)

(52,367)

(34,596)

-35%

OTHER INCOME

-

-

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS

(2,227)

7,847

35,154

18,009

218%

FINANCE COST

(5,496)

(14,177)

(28,956)

(25,915)

199%

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

(7,723)

(6,330)

6,198

(7,906)

66%

TAXATION

-

-

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(7,721)

(6,330)

6,198

(7,906)

66%

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION

-

-

-

-

EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S

-

-

-

-

GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT

-

-

-

-

MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

(7,721)

(6,330)

6,198

(7,906)

66%

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH 2022

(Figures in N'000)

NOTES

9 MONTHS 31 MAR'2022

Audited 30 JUN 2021

Assets: Non-Current Assets: Property, Plant and equipment

'000

'000

1

20,529

15,717

Current Assets: Inventories

Trade Receivables/Prepayment Cash and Cash Equivalents

Total Assets

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital Retained earnings

Other Components of Equity Total Equity

219,413 301,688

2

362,596 328,505

2,500 5,340

584,509 635,533

605,038 651,251

3

118,350 (162,719) 232,440 188,071

118,350 (168,919) 232,440 181,870

Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax

Current Liabilities

Trade and other Payables Current income tax liabilities Short-term Borrowings

Total Equity and Liabilities

(1,509)

(852)

4

118,879 182,763

3,974 3,974

295,623 283,494

418,476 470,231

605,038 651,250

Fabian C. Nnadozie Chairman FRC2017/NSE/00000017392

Approved by the Board 26th April 2022

Chris Okoro MD/CEO FRC/2019/002/0000074

Temitope Olusoji

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) FRC/2020/004/00000022179

STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

31ST MARCH 2022

Share

Share

Retained

Capital

Premium

Earnings

'000

'000

'000

Balance as at 1st Jan 2022

118,350

229,351

(154,998)

Profit for the period

-

-

(7,721)

-

Balance as at 31st Mar 2022

118,350

229,351

(162,719)

3,089

Balance as at 1st Jan 2021

118,350

229,351

(185,013)

3,089

Profit for the period

-

-

(6,330)

-

Balance as at 31st Mar 2021

118,350

229,351

(191,343)

3,089

Other

Total

Reserves

Equity

'000

'000

3,089

195,792

(7,721)

188,071

165,777

-6,330

159,447

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31ST MARCH, 2022

Cash from operating activities

Profit before income tax

Adjustments:

Interest income

Interest expense

Profit from asset disposal

Depreciation

Changes in working capital:

Cash generated from operations

Interest income received

Interest expense paid

Income tax paid

VAT paid

Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities

Cash from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities

Cash from financing activities

Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term

Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term

Restricted cash

Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

Represented By:

Cash and cash equivalents

- - -

inventories trade and other receivables trade and other payables

Unaudited

Audited

31 MAR'2022

30 JUN 2021

₦'000

₦'000

Notes

6,198

16,598

-

-

28,956

38,654

-

-

2,452

2,686

82,275

(93,180)

(34,091)

(75,048)

(63,884)

(6,173)

21,906

(116,463)

-

-

(28,956)

(38,654)

(1,539)

(6,312)

-

-

(8,589)

(161,429)

(6,141)

10,021

-

-

-

-

(6,141)

10,021

-

-

12,129

175,979

-

-

12,129

175,979

(2,601)

4,528

5,340

812

2,740

5,340

2,500

5,340

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eunisell Interlinked plc published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
08:15aEUNISELL INTERLINKED : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/28EUNISELL INTERLINKED : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Eunisell Bags Businessday's Nigerian Investor Value (Niva) Award 2021
AQ
2021Eunisell Interlinked Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2021EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021Interlinked Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC : Financial report
CO
2021EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC : Annual results
CO
2021INTERLINKED TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Change of company name
CO
2021Interlinked Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 226 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2021 14,5 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 278 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 689 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
Duration : Period :
Eunisell Interlinked Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Okoro Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Adedoyin Ogundipe Chief Financial Officer
Fabian C. Nnadozie Chairman
Kayode Awobodu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chika Ikenga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC0.00%2
VINCI-0.82%54 508
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%37 910
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-11.52%30 753
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.41%23 884
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.36%20 332