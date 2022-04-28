EUNISELL INTERLINKED : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31ST MARCH 2022
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 3RD QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
(Figures in ₦ '000)
3 MONTHS
3 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
JAN'22-MAR'22
JAN'21-MAR'21
JUL'21-MAR'22
JUL'20-MAR'21
%
₦ '000
₦ '000
₦ '000
₦ '000
REVENUE
30,116
57,118
173,845
99,703
74%
COST OF SALES
(13,915)
(37,686)
(86,324)
(47,098)
83%
GROSS PROFIT
16,201
19,432
87,521
52,605
66%
OPERATING EXPENSES
(18,428)
(11,585)
(52,367)
(34,596)
-35%
OTHER INCOME
-
-
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS
(2,227)
7,847
35,154
18,009
218%
FINANCE COST
(5,496)
(14,177)
(28,956)
(25,915)
199%
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
(7,723)
(6,330)
6,198
(7,906)
66%
TAXATION
-
-
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(7,721)
(6,330)
6,198
(7,906)
66%
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION
-
-
-
-
EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S
-
-
-
-
GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT
-
-
-
-
MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
(7,721)
(6,330)
6,198
(7,906)
66%
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH 2022
(Figures in N'000)
NOTES
9 MONTHS 31 MAR'2022
Audited 30 JUN 2021
Assets: Non-Current Assets: Property, Plant and equipment
₦ '000
₦ '000
1
20,529
15,717
Current Assets: Inventories
Trade Receivables/Prepayment Cash and Cash Equivalents
Total Assets
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital Retained earnings
Other Components of Equity Total Equity
219,413 301,688
2
362,596 328,505
2,500 5,340
584,509 635,533
605,038 651,251
3
118,350 (162,719) 232,440 188,071
118,350 (168,919) 232,440 181,870
Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax
Current Liabilities
Trade and other Payables Current income tax liabilities Short-term Borrowings
Total Equity and Liabilities
(1,509)
(852)
4
118,879 182,763
3,974 3,974
295,623 283,494
418,476 470,231
605,038 651,250
Fabian C. Nnadozie Chairman FRC2017/NSE/00000017392
Approved by the Board 26th April 2022
Chris Okoro MD/CEO FRC/2019/002/0000074
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) FRC/2020/004/00000022179
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
31ST MARCH 2022
Share
Share
Retained
Capital
Premium
Earnings
₦ '000
₦ '000
₦ '000
Balance as at 1st Jan 2022
118,350
229,351
(154,998)
Profit for the period
-
-
(7,721)
-
Balance as at 31st Mar 2022
118,350
229,351
(162,719)
3,089
Balance as at 1st Jan 2021
118,350
229,351
(185,013)
3,089
Profit for the period
-
-
(6,330)
-
Balance as at 31st Mar 2021
118,350
229,351
(191,343)
3,089
Other
Total
Reserves
Equity
₦ '000
₦ '000
3,089
195,792
(7,721)
188,071
165,777
-6,330
159,447
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31ST MARCH, 2022
Cash from operating activities
Profit before income tax
Adjustments:
Interest income
Interest expense
Profit from asset disposal
Depreciation
Changes in working capital:
Cash generated from operations
Interest income received
Interest expense paid
Income tax paid
VAT paid
Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities
Cash from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and
Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities
Cash from financing activities
Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term
Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term
Restricted cash
Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
Represented By:
Cash and cash equivalents
- - -
inventories trade and other receivables trade and other payables
Unaudited
Audited
31 MAR'2022
30 JUN 2021
₦'000
₦'000
Notes
6,198
16,598
-
-
28,956
38,654
-
-
2,452
2,686
82,275
(93,180)
(34,091)
(75,048)
(63,884)
(6,173)
21,906
(116,463)
-
-
(28,956)
(38,654)
(1,539)
(6,312)
-
-
(8,589)
(161,429)
(6,141)
10,021
-
-
-
-
(6,141)
10,021
-
-
12,129
175,979
-
-
12,129
175,979
(2,601)
4,528
5,340
812
2,740
5,340
2,500
5,340
Sales 2021
226 M
0,54 M
0,54 M
Net income 2021
14,5 M
0,03 M
0,03 M
Net Debt 2021
278 M
0,67 M
0,67 M
P/E ratio 2021
47,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
689 M
1,66 M
1,66 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,76x
EV / Sales 2021
4,29x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
15,2%
