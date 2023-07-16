EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
3OTH JUNE 2023
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
(Figures in ₦'000)
Unaudited
Audited
Jun-23
Jun-22
₦'000
₦'000
REVENUE
270,771
196,399
COST OF SALES
(151,745)
(117,790)
GROSS PROFIT
119,026
78,609
OPERATING EXPENSES
(73,406)
(74,270)
OTHER INCOME
22,763
PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS
45,620
27,102
FINANCE COST
(24,638)
(17,820)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
20,982
9,282
TAXATION
(4,195)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
20,982
5,087
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION
EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S
GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT
MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
20,982
5,087
-
EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH JUNE 2023
(Figures in N'000)
NOTES
Unaudited
Audited
30 JUN 2023
30 JUN 2022
Assets:
₦'000
₦'000
Non-Current Assets:
Property, Plant and equipment
1
13,425
17,360
Current Assets:
Inventories
309,106
318,020
Trade Receivables/Prepayment
2
280,450
267,404
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1525
584
591,081
586,008
Total Assets
604,506
603,369
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
118,350
118,350
Retained earnings
(142,850)
(163,832)
Other Components of Equity
3
232,440
232,440
Total Equity
207,940
186,957
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax
1,780
2,851
Current Liabilities
Trade and other Payables
4
123,234
121,033
Current income tax liabilities
2,505
1,809
Short-term Borrowings
269,048
290,716
394,787
413,558
Total Equity and Liabilities
604,507
603,367
Fabian C. Nnadozie
Chris Okoro
Temitope Olusoji
Chairman
MD/CEO
Chief Financial Officer (
FRC2017/NSE/00000017392
FRC/2019/002/0000074
FRC/2020/004/000000
Approved by the Board
10th July 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
-1
30TH JUNE 2023
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserves
Earnings
Equity
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Balance as at 1st July 2022
118,350
229,351
3,089
(163,832)
186,958
Profit for the period
-
-
-
20,982
20,982
Balance as at 30th June 2023
118,350
229,351
3,089
(142,850)
207,940
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
30TH JUNE, 2023
Unaudited
Audited
30 JUN 2023
30 JUN 2022
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Cash from operating activities
Profit before income tax
20,982
9,282
Adjustments:
Interest income
-
-
Interest expense
7,626
17,820
Profit from asset disposal
-
-
Depreciation
4,174
4,048
Changes in working capital:
-
inventories
(14,500)
(16,332)
-
trade and other receivables
(20,453)
61,100
-
trade and other payables
34,183
(61,729)
Cash generated from operations
32,012
14,189
Interest income received
-
-
Interest expense paid
(7,626)
(17,820)
Income tax paid
(1,539)
(2,655)
VAT paid
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities
22,847
(6,286)
Cash from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(238)
(5,692)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities
(238)
(5,692)
Cash from financing activities
Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term borrowings
-
-
Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term
(21,668)
7,222
Restricted cash
-
-
Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities
(21,668)
7,222
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
941
(4,756)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
584
5,340
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
1,526
584
Represented By:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,525
584
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eunisell Interlinked plc published this content on 16 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2023 17:48:00 UTC.