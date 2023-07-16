EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

3OTH JUNE 2023

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

(Figures in '000)

Unaudited

Audited

Jun-23

Jun-22

₦'000

₦'000

REVENUE

270,771

196,399

COST OF SALES

(151,745)

(117,790)

GROSS PROFIT

119,026

78,609

OPERATING EXPENSES

(73,406)

(74,270)

OTHER INCOME

22,763

PROFIT/(LOSS)FROM OPERATIONS

45,620

27,102

FINANCE COST

(24,638)

(17,820)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

20,982

9,282

TAXATION

(4,195)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

20,982

5,087

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GAINS/LOSS ON PROPERTY REVALUATION

EXCHANGE DIFF. FROM TRANSLATION OF FOREIGN ENTITY'S F/S

GAINS/LOSS FROM VALUATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT

MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

20,982

5,087

-

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH JUNE 2023

(Figures in N'000)

NOTES

Unaudited

Audited

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022

Assets:

'000

'000

Non-Current Assets:

Property, Plant and equipment

1

13,425

17,360

Current Assets:

Inventories

309,106

318,020

Trade Receivables/Prepayment

2

280,450

267,404

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1525

584

591,081

586,008

Total Assets

604,506

603,369

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital

118,350

118,350

Retained earnings

(142,850)

(163,832)

Other Components of Equity

3

232,440

232,440

Total Equity

207,940

186,957

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax

1,780

2,851

Current Liabilities

Trade and other Payables

4

123,234

121,033

Current income tax liabilities

2,505

1,809

Short-term Borrowings

269,048

290,716

394,787

413,558

Total Equity and Liabilities

604,507

603,367

Fabian C. Nnadozie

Chris Okoro

Temitope Olusoji

Chairman

MD/CEO

Chief Financial Officer (

FRC2017/NSE/00000017392

FRC/2019/002/0000074

FRC/2020/004/000000

Approved by the Board

10th July 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

-1

30TH JUNE 2023

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserves

Earnings

Equity

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

Balance as at 1st July 2022

118,350

229,351

3,089

(163,832)

186,958

Profit for the period

-

-

-

20,982

20,982

Balance as at 30th June 2023

118,350

229,351

3,089

(142,850)

207,940

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

30TH JUNE, 2023

Unaudited

Audited

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Cash from operating activities

Profit before income tax

20,982

9,282

Adjustments:

Interest income

-

-

Interest expense

7,626

17,820

Profit from asset disposal

-

-

Depreciation

4,174

4,048

Changes in working capital:

-

inventories

(14,500)

(16,332)

-

trade and other receivables

(20,453)

61,100

-

trade and other payables

34,183

(61,729)

Cash generated from operations

32,012

14,189

Interest income received

-

-

Interest expense paid

(7,626)

(17,820)

Income tax paid

(1,539)

(2,655)

VAT paid

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities

22,847

(6,286)

Cash from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(238)

(5,692)

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities

(238)

(5,692)

Cash from financing activities

Net proceeds / (repayment) on long term borrowings

-

-

Net proceeds / (repayment) on short term

(21,668)

7,222

Restricted cash

-

-

Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities

(21,668)

7,222

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

941

(4,756)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

584

5,340

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

1,526

584

Represented By:

Cash and cash equivalents

1,525

584

