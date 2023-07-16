Eunisell Interlinked Plc (formerly Interlinked Technologies Plc) is one of the largest Nigerian products and engineering services providers for the electric industries, telecommunication and energy sectors. The group's activity is organized around 3 families of products and services: - consulting, engineering, installation and construction services; - electric cabling systems: low and high voltage power distribution cables, industrial equipment cables, submarine cables and cabling accessories; - cables and telecom cabling systems: fiber-optic cables, long distance network cabling components and systems. All net sales are earned in Nigeria.