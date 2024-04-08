Name and Address of Company
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company")
201-2067 Cadboro Bay Rd.
Victoria, British Columbia
Canada, V8R 5G4
Date of Material Change
April 5, 2024
News Release
A news release announcing the material change was issued on April 5, 2024 through Globe Newswire and a copy was subsequently filed on SEDAR+.
Summary of Material Change
On April 5, 2024, the Company announced that trading of the Company's common shares would begin on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), under the ticker symbol "EPRX".
Full Description of Material Change
On April 5, 2024, the Company announced that trading of the Company's common shares would begin on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "EPRX". The Company's shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EPRX".
Disclosure of Restructuring Transactions
Not applicable.
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable.
Omitted Information
Not applicable.
Executive Officer
For further information, please contact Bruce Cousins, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 250-590-3968.
Date of Report
April 8, 2024
