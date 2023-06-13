Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPRX   CA29842P1053

EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(EPRX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:39:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
7.590 CAD   +5.86%
10:50aEupraxia Shares Climb After FDA Fast-Track Designation for Study
DJ
07:29aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for EP-104IAR Study
DJ
07:24aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EP-104IAR in Treatment of Osteoarthritis
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eupraxia Shares Climb After FDA Fast-Track Designation for Study

06/13/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals' shares advanced Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation for the investigation of the biotechnology company's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, in the treatment of adults with osteoarthritis of the knee.

In morning trading, the shares were 9.9% higher at C$7.88. The stock has more than doubled so far this year.

Eupraxia said it continues to advance an ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating EP-104IAR's safety and efficacy as a treatment candidate for knee osteoarthritis and expects to report top-line data results in the second quarter of this year.

The FDA's fast-track process is designed to help the development and speed the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

In late May, Eupraxia said it reached the last patient to visit in its Phase 2 clinical trial of EP-104IAR for osteoarthritis, a milestone toward the completion of the study.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1049ET

All news about EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
10:50aEupraxia Shares Climb After FDA Fast-Track Designation for Study
DJ
07:29aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for EP-104IAR Study
DJ
07:24aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EP-104IAR in Trea..
MT
07:03aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Brief: Says Received U..
MT
07:00aEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EP-104IAR in Trea..
AQ
06/08Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Says Dosed First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Eosinophilic Esop..
MT
06/08Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Brief: Says Dosed Firs..
MT
06/08Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Eosinophilic Esophagitis Tr..
AQ
06/08Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 1B/2A Eosinophilic Esophagit..
CI
05/25Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Last Patient Last Visit in Phase 2 Osteoarthrit..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 156 M 117 M 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 33,1x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,17 CAD
Average target price 10,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Managers and Directors
James A. Helliwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Cousins President & Chief Financial Officer
Simon Neil Pimstone Chairman
Amanda Malone Chief Scientific Officer
Mark M. Kowalski Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUPRAXIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.96.44%117
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer