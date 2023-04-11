Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Eurasia Mining Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUA   GB0003230421

EURASIA MINING PLC

(EUA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-04-11 am EDT
3.625 GBX   +0.69%
12:34pEurasia Mining continues to advance projects, considers sale
AN
01/24TRADING UPDATES: M&C Saatchi sees revenue rise; Angus extends drilling
AN
01/24Eurasia Mining Shares Soar 25% on Nyud Exploration License Update
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurasia Mining continues to advance projects, considers sale

04/11/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eurasia Mining PLC - Russia-focused palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and gold producer - Completes the final high voltage electrical testing and the contractual 72-hour continuous performance test at West Kytlim. Says further operations at the site await a general thaw and abundant running water in order to commence washing of gravels. Expects the power line and electric dragline will have a "positive impact" on mining operations in 2023. At Monchetundra, company is expecting a final opinion on the definitive feasibility study for the project in the "coming weeks." Meanwhile, at the Nyud project, the company says further development regarding the agreement entered into with Rosgeo in March 2021 are being considered now that the agreement has expired.

Eurasia Mining says it is continuing to consider its options for the sale of all its interest in Russia. Acknowledges shareholder frustration regarding the length of the sale process but notes that recent transactions have completed successfully despite the geopolitical situation. Adds there is no guarantee it will enter binding agreements.

Chair Christian Schaffalitzky says: "We continue to advance our projects in the Urals and Kola Peninsula, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The winter stripping programme, utilising our new electric dragline, continues at West Kytlim and we anticipate a final opinion on the Monchetundra DFS from Rosnedra in the coming weeks."

Current stock price: 3.75 pence

12-month change: down 62%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURASIA MINING PLC 0.69% 3.625 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
PALLADIUM 1.53% 1448.39 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 81.9789 Delayed Quote.11.85%
All news about EURASIA MINING PLC
12:34pEurasia Mining continues to advance projects, considers sale
AN
01/24TRADING UPDATES: M&C Saatchi sees revenue rise; Angus extends drilling
AN
01/24Eurasia Mining Shares Soar 25% on Nyud Exploration License Update
MT
2022TRADING UPDATES: Homeserve takeover sanctioned; Ariana finds nickel
AN
2022Earnings Flash (EUA.L) EURASIA MINING Reports H1 EPS GBX0.09
MT
2022Earnings Flash (EUA.L) EURASIA MINING Reports H1 Revenue GBP101.8M
MT
2022Eurasia Mining Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Eurasia Mining Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Eurasia Mining plc Appoints Artem Matyushok as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
2022Eurasia Mining's Shares To Resume Trading In London On Wednesday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,33 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net income 2021 -2,91 M -3,60 M -3,60 M
Net cash 2021 21,5 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -236x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 103 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 987x
EV / Sales 2021 291x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart EURASIA MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Eurasia Mining Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURASIA MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony James Nieuwenhuys Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckade Executive Chairman
David Ian Rawlinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Kotaro Kosaka Independent Non-Executive Director
Artem Matyushok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURASIA MINING PLC-20.00%127
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.95%7 350
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-5.14%7 154
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.99%5 676
SILVERCREST METALS INC.15.43%1 018
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.3.02%853
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer