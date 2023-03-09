Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurazeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-03-09 am EST
68.55 EUR   -1.51%
11:45aEurazeo : And moonfare announce a partnership
PU
03/03Ramp Software Limited announced that it has received £5 million in funding from Eurazeo SE, TriplePoint Ventures, AlbionVC and other investors
CI
02/28Eurazeo : And societe generale to join forces to support the sustainable transition of the maritime sector
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EURAZEO : AND MOONFARE ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP

03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eurazeo will use Moonfare's digital platform to expand the distribution of its funds to Wealth Managers such as private banks, family offices and asset management advisors in Europe. The main target countries will be Germany, Benelux, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The strength of Moonfare's digital platform is to offer a fluid, 100% digital solution for the management of subscription processes, financial flows and customer relations. The advantage of digitalization is that it will enable the management of large volumes of subscriptions while respecting respective European and national regulations for the display of investment solutions to individual clients.

Eurazeo will offer its investment solutions with an intermediated approach via Wealth Managers. Eurazeo does not intend to distribute its products directly to individual investors.

Eurazeo has developed a real expertise in structuring innovative investment solutions dedicated to individual clients in France for more than twenty years. With €3.5 billion under management from individual clients, and more than €800 million raised by 2022, Eurazeo is one of the top drivers of the democratization of Private Equity in France. Eurazeo is aiming at replicating these successes at the European level by working closely with Moonfare.

The first investment solutions via this digital platform are scheduled to be available from H2 2023. Semi-liquid evergreen fund strategies (private debt and Private Equity) are planned to be the first strategies available, followed by more traditional pure Private Equity solutions such as Secondary, Growth, and Buyout.

Moonfare and Eurazeo are both pioneers in the trend to democratise private markets. They noticed early on that retail investors wanted to diversify their portfolio with private market allocations and drove this trend by giving more individual investors access to private equity.

Moonfare has grown into a global digital Private Equity investing platform, offering a broad range of premier Private Equity investment opportunities to an international eligible investor and wealth-advisor community.

Eurazeo aims at benefitting from Moonfare's growth and expertise. Moonfare's products are available to eligible investors in 24 countries, including the US, Singapore, Scandinavia, Israel and Switzerland. Moonfare can provide Eurazeo with knowledge of local regulations and an easy digital platform for onboarding eligible investors and monitoring investments and stakeholders.

Dr Steffen Pauls, Moonfare Founder and CEO, said:

"We are delighted to kick off this cooperation with Eurazeo and provide them with our expertise when it comes to global expansion of retailisation. Eurazeo is one of the largest and most well-known French fund managers and at the same time a major driver of the PE-goes-retail phenomena, making them an ideal partner for us. After opening our Paris office just a few months ago, we are excited to launch our first GP partnership in France and to leverage the local expertise Eurazeo can provide."

Christophe Bavière, Eurazeo's Co-Chief Executive Officer, added:

"Eurazeo is investing a growing amount of resources in order to offer suitable investment solutions to Private Wealth Clients. Our partnership with Moonfare is a key milestone to develop this market across Europe and replicate our French success into new geographies."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EURAZEO SE
11:45aEurazeo : And moonfare announce a partnership
PU
03/03Ramp Software Limited announced that it has received £5 million in funding from Eurazeo..
CI
02/28Eurazeo : And societe generale to join forces to support the sustainable transition of the..
PU
02/27Eurazeo : Invests in etix, an edge data center colocation provider
PU
02/24Etix Everywhere France SAS announced that it has received $46.8 million in funding from..
CI
02/16Dance GmbH announced that it has received €12 million in funding from HV Capital A..
CI
02/08Exotrail SA announced that it has received €54 million in funding from a group of ..
CI
02/07World Press Review: February 7
MS
02/07Eurazeo Sets Up Executive Board With Two Chairmen After Removing CEO
MT
02/06Copper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 276 M 5 575 M 5 575 M
Net income 2022 357 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2022 2 937 M 3 103 M 3 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 5 341 M 5 643 M 5 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 832
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart EURAZEO SE
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,60 €
Average target price 88,29 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Kadouch-Chassaing Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Bavière Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Charles Decaux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cecile Gilliet Investment General Counsel
Victoire Jacquin de Margerie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURAZEO SE19.79%5 643
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.84%101 313
UBS GROUP AG17.35%66 771
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.74%39 824
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.31%39 342
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.63%29 828