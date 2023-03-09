EURAZEO : AND MOONFARE ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP

Eurazeo will use Moonfare's digital platform to expand the distribution of its funds to Wealth Managers such as private banks, family offices and asset management advisors in Europe. The main target countries will be Germany, Benelux, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The strength of Moonfare's digital platform is to offer a fluid, 100% digital solution for the management of subscription processes, financial flows and customer relations. The advantage of digitalization is that it will enable the management of large volumes of subscriptions while respecting respective European and national regulations for the display of investment solutions to individual clients.

Eurazeo will offer its investment solutions with an intermediated approach via Wealth Managers. Eurazeo does not intend to distribute its products directly to individual investors.

Eurazeo has developed a real expertise in structuring innovative investment solutions dedicated to individual clients in France for more than twenty years. With €3.5 billion under management from individual clients, and more than €800 million raised by 2022, Eurazeo is one of the top drivers of the democratization of Private Equity in France. Eurazeo is aiming at replicating these successes at the European level by working closely with Moonfare.

The first investment solutions via this digital platform are scheduled to be available from H2 2023. Semi-liquid evergreen fund strategies (private debt and Private Equity) are planned to be the first strategies available, followed by more traditional pure Private Equity solutions such as Secondary, Growth, and Buyout.

Moonfare and Eurazeo are both pioneers in the trend to democratise private markets. They noticed early on that retail investors wanted to diversify their portfolio with private market allocations and drove this trend by giving more individual investors access to private equity.

Moonfare has grown into a global digital Private Equity investing platform, offering a broad range of premier Private Equity investment opportunities to an international eligible investor and wealth-advisor community.

Eurazeo aims at benefitting from Moonfare's growth and expertise. Moonfare's products are available to eligible investors in 24 countries, including the US, Singapore, Scandinavia, Israel and Switzerland. Moonfare can provide Eurazeo with knowledge of local regulations and an easy digital platform for onboarding eligible investors and monitoring investments and stakeholders.

Dr Steffen Pauls, Moonfare Founder and CEO, said:

"We are delighted to kick off this cooperation with Eurazeo and provide them with our expertise when it comes to global expansion of retailisation. Eurazeo is one of the largest and most well-known French fund managers and at the same time a major driver of the PE-goes-retail phenomena, making them an ideal partner for us. After opening our Paris office just a few months ago, we are excited to launch our first GP partnership in France and to leverage the local expertise Eurazeo can provide."

Christophe Bavière, Eurazeo's Co-Chief Executive Officer, added:

"Eurazeo is investing a growing amount of resources in order to offer suitable investment solutions to Private Wealth Clients. Our partnership with Moonfare is a key milestone to develop this market across Europe and replicate our French success into new geographies."