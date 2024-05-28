Eurazeo and its partners Goldman Sachs, BPI France, and Iris Capital, announce that they have signed agreements for the sale to Bridgepoint of their respective stakes in LumApps, the leading Employee Experience platform for businesses.

Eurazeo has been supporting Lumapps since 2017, with successive reinvestments in 2018 and 2019 that have helped finance its international development and external growth. Once finalized, the transaction should generate total gross sale proceeds for the Group's funds of over €210 million and materialize gross cash-on-cash multiples of nearly 9x on average for funds in the Venture strategy and 4.4x for the Growth strategy.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered near Lyon, France, LumApps is a cloud-based social intranet platform for enterprises which facilitates information sharing, communication and collaborative working between employees. The company has developed an AI-powered solution that integrates with popular enterprise software such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, as well as hundreds of other business applications and HR resources.

Supported by Eurazeo's teams, the company has since increased its revenues by a factor of 15, expanded its geographical footprint worldwide with a strong presence in the United States, and enhanced its product offering through strategic acquisitions. LumApps has over five million users across 700 corporate clients and has been profitable since 2023.

Today, Eurazeo, LumApps' main shareholder with a stake in over 30% of the company, is delighted that Bridgepoint is making this strategic investment to support LumApps in its next stage of its growth.

Benoist Grossmann, Senior Managing Partner, and Anne-Charlotte Philbert, Managing Director, Eurazeo's representatives on the LumApps Board of Directors, said:

"We are extremely proud to have supported the management team in implementing a shared vision. LumApps has established itself as a world leader in digital solutions for Employee Experience. This fruitful seven-year collaboration combining the seamless contributions of our Venture capital and Growth investment businesses, illustrates Eurazeo's know-how and expertise in the Tech sector. We were honored to be part of this wonderful adventure alongside experienced and passionate entrepreneurs like Sébastien Ricard and Elie Mélois."

Sébastien Ricard, CEO of LumApps:

"Eurazeo's long-term financial and operational support has been decisive in LumApps' success. Very early on, Anne-Charlotte and Benoist saw the potential of our solution in a market that is reinventing itself in terms of employee experience against a backdrop of the fight for talent. Their unfailing support has helped LumApps to become the benchmark solution in its market worldwide."