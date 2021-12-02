Log in
EURAZEO : BUYS BACK SHARES AFTER TIKEHAU SELLS ITS FULL STAKE IN THE GROUP

12/02/2021 | 01:31am EST
EURAZEO BUYS BACK SHARES AFTER TIKEHAU SELLS ITS FULL STAKE IN THE GROUP

Paris, December 2, 2021

In the context of Tikehau's sale of its remaining shares in Eurazeo, which was initiated in October 2021, Eurazeo bought back around 0.3 million of its own shares (0.4% of capital) at a unit price of €72.50 per share on December 1, 2021, within an Accelerated Book Building ("ABB") which covered 1.7 million shares. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as sole Bookrunner.

This buy-back, which totals €24 million, is in line with the share buyback policy Eurazeo has pursued for several years. This transaction, accretive for Eurazeo's shareholders, was carried out at a price showing a discount of more than 25% compared to the NAV as of June 30, 2021.

ABOUT EURAZEO

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €27 billion in assets under management, including nearly €19.2 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  • ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACT

Virginie Christnacht

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

vchristnacht@eurazeo.com+33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Pierre Bernardin

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

pbernardin@eurazeo.com+33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

EURAZEO

1, rue Georges Berger - 75017 Paris www.eurazeo.com

PRESS CONTACT

Maël Evin

HAVAS

mael.evin@havas.com+33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

Please, double click here to complete the legal notices.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
