12/02/2021 | 01:31am EST
EURAZEO BUYS BACK SHARES AFTER TIKEHAU SELLS ITS FULL STAKE IN THE GROUP
Paris, December 2, 2021
In the context of Tikehau's sale of its remaining shares in Eurazeo, which was initiated in October 2021, Eurazeo bought back around 0.3 million of its own shares (0.4% of capital) at a unit price of €72.50 per share on December 1, 2021, within an Accelerated Book Building ("ABB") which covered 1.7 million shares. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as sole Bookrunner.
This buy-back, which totals €24 million, is in line with the share buyback policy Eurazeo has pursued for several years. This transaction, accretive for Eurazeo's shareholders, was carried out at a price showing a discount of more than 25% compared to the NAV as of June 30, 2021.
