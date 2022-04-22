EURAZEO COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN PREMIUM HAIRCARE BRAND GISOU

Paris, 21 April 2022

Eurazeo announced today it has completed a minority investment in Gisou, a high-growth premium haircare brand offering an authentic bee-based approach to beauty. Eurazeo is investing alongside co-founders Negin Mirsalehi and Maurits Stibbe who remain majority owners, and Vaultier7, existing minority investor.

Founded in 2015 by Dutch-Persian influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe, Gisou is an authentic luxury brand fuelled by Negin's family beekeeping heritage and her passion for beauty, now animating a global and engaged community of customers. Thanks to its unique and differentiated bee-centered approach, Gisou aims at offering high-quality and natural beauty products while raising awareness of bees and inspiring new generations of beekeepers.

Launched with the iconic "Honey Infused Hair Oil", Gisou has experienced rapid growth driven by product innovation and a diversified product offering, including treatments and styling products to create an easy-to-use haircare routine. The brand has also recently expanded into complexion, with the successful launches of Face Oil and Lip Oil. Honey and propolis are key ingredients in all products and are sustainably sourced from the Mirsalehi family Bee Garden.

Gisou distributes its products through an omnichannel approach relying on a strong owned e-commerce platform completed by an international and selective wholesale rollout with prestigious beauty partners including Sephora, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Douglas, and Mecca.

Eurazeo will support Gisou's ambitious growth plan across channels, categories, and geographies by leveraging its brand building, operating and consumer expertise. Specifically, Eurazeo's investment in the company will be used to enhance Gisou's digital and e-commerce capabilities, strengthen the brand and its community, and build the organization globally, specifically in North America. Gisou's sustainable positioning is aligned with Eurazeo's O+ initiative, and together the companies can accelerate the brand's purpose-driven mission.

Laurent Droin, Managing Director of Eurazeo, Brands, stated:

« Gisou - through its natural, transparent and effective approach - is ideally positioned to benefit from the current attractive premium haircare trends. Gisou is differentiated by being truly authentic and offering unique high-quality bee-based products to a large, global, and engaged customer community. We are eager to partner with co-founders Negin Mirsalehi, Maurits Stibbe and their team to support the future growth of the company.»

Negin Mirsalehi, Co-founder of Gisou, added:

« As founders, Maurits and I are thrilled to achieve this milestone for Gisou. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with our partners at Eurazeo. The Eurazeo team shares our vision for building a desirable and sustainable beauty brand. They truly share our long-term view and we are confident they are the right partner to support us in realizing the next stage of our global vision. »

ABOUT GISOU

 Gisou was born out of Negin Mirsalehi family heritage and passion for natural beauty with DIY haircare recipes to now offer a full haircare routine and complexion products. Offering a unique bee-based approach to beauty, products being inspired by homemade honey-infused recipes that deeply moisturize, nourish, and restore hair and skin.

 For more information, visit Gisou.com and @Gisou on social media.

ABOUT EURAZEO

 Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €31 billion in assets under management, including nearly €22 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

 Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.

 Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

 ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

