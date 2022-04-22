Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurazeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:35:13 am EDT
78.40 EUR   -1.26%
04/22EURAZEO : Completes investment in premium haircare brand gisou
PU
04/21NM Beauty Industries B.V. announced that it has received funding from Eurazeo SE, Vaultier7 LLP and other investors
CI
04/18Deezer S.A. announced that it expects to receive €150 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EURAZEO : COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN PREMIUM HAIRCARE BRAND GISOU

04/22/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EURAZEO COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN PREMIUM HAIRCARE BRAND GISOU

Paris, 21 April 2022

Eurazeo announced today it has completed a minority investment in Gisou, a high-growth premium haircare brand offering an authentic bee-based approach to beauty. Eurazeo is investing alongside co-founders Negin Mirsalehi and Maurits Stibbe who remain majority owners, and Vaultier7, existing minority investor.

Founded in 2015 by Dutch-Persian influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe, Gisou is an authentic luxury brand fuelled by Negin's family beekeeping heritage and her passion for beauty, now animating a global and engaged community of customers. Thanks to its unique and differentiated bee-centered approach, Gisou aims at offering high-quality and natural beauty products while raising awareness of bees and inspiring new generations of beekeepers.

Launched with the iconic "Honey Infused Hair Oil", Gisou has experienced rapid growth driven by product innovation and a diversified product offering, including treatments and styling products to create an easy-to-use haircare routine. The brand has also recently expanded into complexion, with the successful launches of Face Oil and Lip Oil. Honey and propolis are key ingredients in all products and are sustainably sourced from the Mirsalehi family Bee Garden.

Gisou distributes its products through an omnichannel approach relying on a strong owned e-commerce platform completed by an international and selective wholesale rollout with prestigious beauty partners including Sephora, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Douglas, and Mecca.

Eurazeo will support Gisou's ambitious growth plan across channels, categories, and geographies by leveraging its brand building, operating and consumer expertise. Specifically, Eurazeo's investment in the company will be used to enhance Gisou's digital and e-commerce capabilities, strengthen the brand and its community, and build the organization globally, specifically in North America. Gisou's sustainable positioning is aligned with Eurazeo's O+ initiative, and together the companies can accelerate the brand's purpose-driven mission.

Laurent Droin, Managing Director of Eurazeo, Brands, stated:

« Gisou - through its natural, transparent and effective approach - is ideally positioned to benefit from the current attractive premium haircare trends. Gisou is differentiated by being truly authentic and offering unique high-quality bee-based products to a large, global, and engaged customer community. We are eager to partner with co-founders Negin Mirsalehi, Maurits Stibbe and their team to support the future growth of the company.»

EURAZEO 1, rue Georges Berger - 75017 Paris www.eurazeo.com

Negin Mirsalehi, Co-founder of Gisou, added:

« As founders, Maurits and I are thrilled to achieve this milestone for Gisou. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with our partners at Eurazeo. The Eurazeo team shares our vision for building a desirable and sustainable beauty brand. They truly share our long-term view and we are confident they are the right partner to support us in realizing the next stage of our global vision. »

________________________________________________

ABOUT GISOU

  • Gisou was born out of Negin Mirsalehi family heritage and passion for natural beauty with DIY haircare recipes to now offer a full haircare routine and complexion products. Offering a unique bee-based approach to beauty, products being inspired by homemade honey-infused recipes that deeply moisturize, nourish, and restore hair and skin.

  • For more information, visit Gisou.com and @Gisou on social media.

ABOUT EURAZEO

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €31 billion in assets under management, including nearly €22 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.

  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

  • ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

Virginie Christnacht

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS vchristnacht@eurazeo.com +33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Pierre Bernardin

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS pbernardin@eurazeo.com +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

David Sturken MAITLAND/AMO dsturken@maitland.co.uk +44 (0) 7990 595 913

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 00:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EURAZEO SE
04/22EURAZEO : Completes investment in premium haircare brand gisou
PU
04/21NM Beauty Industries B.V. announced that it has received funding from Eurazeo SE, Vault..
CI
04/18Deezer S.A. announced that it expects to receive €150 million in funding from a gr..
CI
04/13EURAZEO : Corporate brochure 2022 (PDF File)
PU
04/111KOMMA5° GmbH announced that it has received €200 million in funding from eCAPITAL..
CI
04/04IPI Group announced that it has received €8 million in funding from Entrepreneur I..
CI
03/25Eurazeo SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18Eurazeo Consortium In Exclusive Talks to Invest $144 Million in DiliTrust
MT
03/18EURAZEO : Cathay capital, eurazeo and sagard newgen enter in exclusivity with a view to in..
PU
03/18DiliTrust SAS announced that it expects to receive €130 million in funding from Ca..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EURAZEO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 049 M 5 442 M 5 442 M
Net income 2022 847 M 913 M 913 M
Net Debt 2022 2 575 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 6 016 M 6 485 M 6 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 832
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart EURAZEO SE
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 78,40 €
Average target price 99,79 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chief Executive Officer
William Kadouch-Chassaing Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Cecile Gilliet Investment General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURAZEO SE2.08%6 615
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.59%103 395
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.16%85 703
UBS GROUP AG3.32%60 664
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.54%37 280
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.15%32 256