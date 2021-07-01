Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurazeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/01 11:35:20 am
74.55 EUR   +1.43%
12:17pEURAZEO  : Completes its investment in aroma-zone
PU
06/29EURAZEO  : Principal Adverse Impact Statement
PU
06/24Volkswagen considering buying majority stake in Europcar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EURAZEO : COMPLETES ITS INVESTMENT IN AROMA-ZONE

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EURAZEO COMPLETES ITS INVESTMENT IN AROMA-ZONE

Paris, July 1st, 2021

Eurazeo has completed its investment in Aroma-Zone alongside the founding Vausselin family.

Aroma-Zone is based in Cabrières d'Avignon in Provence, employs more than 350 people and sells its products mainly online but also through a network of seven stores across France. The company is continuously innovating, inspired by constant interaction with its loyal community of customers. It has developed a unique offering of more than 1,900 products and 3,000 recipes, and currently addresses more than 2 million users per year.

Eurazeo and its partners invest €414 million (of which €235 million for Eurazeo's balance sheet), becoming Aroma-Zone's main shareholders, alongside the founding family, who retains a significant stake in the company.

ABOUT EURAZEO

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €22.7 billion in assets under management, including €16.0 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACT

PRESS CONTACT

Pierre Bernardin

Julia Fisher

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

EDELMAN

pbernardin@eurazeo.com

Julia.Fisher@edelman.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

+1 646 301 2968

Virginie Christnacht

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EURAZEO SE
12:17pEURAZEO  : Completes its investment in aroma-zone
PU
06/29EURAZEO  : Principal Adverse Impact Statement
PU
06/24Volkswagen considering buying majority stake in Europcar
RE
06/18EURAZEO  : Invests in neo4j, the leader in graph database technology
PU
06/15PAI Partners close to acquiring France's SGD Pharma -source
RE
06/15PAI Partners close to acquiring France's SGD Pharma -source
RE
06/10MARKET CHATTER : Eurazeo, Infravia Place Solar Energy Reden For Sale
MT
06/09EURAZEO  : Enters into a preliminary contract of sale with agence de l'eau seine..
PU
06/01CK ASSET  : Founder Joins $650 Million Fundraising for German Digital Insurance ..
MT
06/01PARTNERS  : Invests In Wefox's Record $650 Million Funding Round
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 888 M 5 797 M 5 797 M
Net income 2021 348 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2021 2 484 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 5 622 M 6 666 M 6 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 715
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart EURAZEO SE
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73,50 €
Average target price 74,05 €
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Audouin Chief Financial Officer
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Cecile Gilliet Investment General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURAZEO SE32.43%6 676
BLACKROCK, INC.21.26%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
UBS GROUP AG13.55%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.71%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.30.77%44 625