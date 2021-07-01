EURAZEO COMPLETES ITS INVESTMENT IN AROMA-ZONE

Paris, July 1st, 2021

Eurazeo has completed its investment in Aroma-Zone alongside the founding Vausselin family.

Aroma-Zone is based in Cabrières d'Avignon in Provence, employs more than 350 people and sells its products mainly online but also through a network of seven stores across France. The company is continuously innovating, inspired by constant interaction with its loyal community of customers. It has developed a unique offering of more than 1,900 products and 3,000 recipes, and currently addresses more than 2 million users per year.

Eurazeo and its partners invest €414 million (of which €235 million for Eurazeo's balance sheet), becoming Aroma-Zone's main shareholders, alongside the founding family, who retains a significant stake in the company.

ABOUT EURAZEO

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €22.7 billion in assets under management, including €16.0 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA