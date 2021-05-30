EURAZEO HAS SIGNED A SALE AGREEMENT WITH ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ON PLANET BASED ON A €1.8 BILLION VALUATION

Paris, May 30th 2021

EURAZEO is pleased to announce an agreement for a sale of its stake in integrated payments leader, Planet (« The Company »). As part of the transaction Eurazeo will reinvest and co-control the Company with Advent International ("Advent").

Under this agreement, Planet is valued at €1.8bn. With this operation, Eurazeo and its affiliates show a total valuation of 2.5x their original investment and approximately 19% IRR.

Planet is a world-class integrated payments business delivering innovative products and digital services across Retail, Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Parking and Financial sectors. The Company provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. By partnering with Planet, merchants enhance their customers' omnichannel experience, while generating additional revenue from Planet's value-added payments services.

Under Eurazeo and Advent co-ownership, the Company will pursue its development through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Marc Frappier, Member of the Executive Board, Managing Partner of mid-large buyout stated:

Eurazeo has been a partner of choice for Planet's management to transform the Company into a vertically focused payments company. Since 2015, Planet has tripled in size from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This journey exemplifies our strategy: empowering businesses with strong fundamentals and potential to scale internationally. We look forward to accompanying Planet in the next stage of its journey.»

Edouard Guigou, Managing Director, mid-large buyout, added:

We are delighted to partner with Advent who enjoys an excellent track-record in payments for the next crucial step to realise Planet's vision and accelerate its growth strategy. Together, we will help Planet establish itself as a leading and truly global integrated payments player.»

