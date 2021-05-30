Log in
    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
EURAZEO : HAS SIGNED A SALE AGREEMENT WITH ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ON PLANET BASED ON A 1.8 BILLION VALUATION

05/30/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
EURAZEO HAS SIGNED A SALE AGREEMENT WITH ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ON PLANET BASED ON A €1.8 BILLION VALUATION

Paris, May 30th 2021

EURAZEO is pleased to announce an agreement for a sale of its stake in integrated payments leader, Planet (« The Company »). As part of the transaction Eurazeo will reinvest and co-control the Company with Advent International ("Advent").

Under this agreement, Planet is valued at €1.8bn. With this operation, Eurazeo and its affiliates show a total valuation of 2.5x their original investment and approximately 19% IRR.

Planet is a world-class integrated payments business delivering innovative products and digital services across Retail, Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Parking and Financial sectors. The Company provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. By partnering with Planet, merchants enhance their customers' omnichannel experience, while generating additional revenue from Planet's value-added payments services.

Under Eurazeo and Advent co-ownership, the Company will pursue its development through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Marc Frappier, Member of the Executive Board, Managing Partner of mid-large buyout stated:

  • Eurazeo has been a partner of choice for Planet's management to transform the Company into a vertically focused payments company. Since 2015, Planet has tripled in size from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This journey exemplifies our strategy: empowering businesses with strong fundamentals and potential to scale internationally. We look forward to accompanying Planet in the next stage of its journey.»

Edouard Guigou, Managing Director, mid-large buyout, added:

  • We are delighted to partner with Advent who enjoys an excellent track-record in payments for the next crucial step to realise Planet's vision and accelerate its growth strategy. Together, we will help Planet establish itself as a leading and truly global integrated payments player.»

EURAZEO

1, rue Georges Berger - 75017 Paris www.eurazeo.com

ABOUT EURAZEO

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €22.7 billion in assets under management, including €16.0 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

Virginie Christnacht

David Sturken

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

MAITLAND/AMO

dsturken@maitland.co.uk

vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

+44 (0) 7990 595 913

Pierre Bernardin

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

pbernardin@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
