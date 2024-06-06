Eurazeo: 23 hotels to be sold to a consortium
This sale will enable the group to refocus on the mid-range and upscale segments, and crystallize its asset enhancement efforts.
Grape Hospitality owns and operates 85 hotels, and also manages 22 hotels, representing a total of over 10,000 rooms operated under franchise in seven European countries.
This transaction, which should be finalized by the end of the year, would be carried out at a valuation approximately 15% higher than the portfolio's value in Eurazeo's financial statements at December 31, 2023. It should generate net proceeds of around €35 million for Eurazeo's balance sheet, excluding any adjustment based on closing accounts.
