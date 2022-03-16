Eurazeo : 2RIDE ACQUIRES US COMPANY TROY LEE DESIGNS, BOLSTERING ITS RANGE OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS DEDICATED TO PROTECTING ENTHUSIASTS OF TWO-WHEEL SPORTS AND OTHER OUTDOOR PURSUITS

2RIDE ACQUIRES US COMPANY TROY LEE DESIGNS, BOLSTERING ITS RANGE OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS DEDICATED TO PROTECTING ENTHUSIASTS OF TWO-WHEEL SPORTS AND OTHER OUTDOOR PURSUITS

Paris, 16 March 2022

Eurazeo is a shareholder of 2Ride, a leading designer and producer of motorbiking and outdoor pursuits equipment (helmets, technical clothing and protective equipment) since 2018. Eurazeo's Small-Mid Buyout team is supporting the ambitions of 2Ride's management to create a global leader in protective equipment for urban mobility and outdoor pursuits, with a keen focus on design, quality and an integrated supply chain. Since first acquiring its stake in 2Ride, Eurazeo has helped the company accelerate its development, for example with the acquisition of Nolan in Italy, and strengthen its R&D operation with the acquisition of Ci.Erre.E., based in Brembate, Italy.

2Ride is now entering a new phase with the acquisition of Troy Lee Designs, a high-profile US brand in the mountain biking, BMX and motorbiking segments.

Troy Lee Designs is a good fit with the 2Ride brand in terms of both markets and product lines. The acquisition makes the group a world leader in the market for protective equipment intended specifically for urban mobility use and for all practitioners of action sports including mountain biking, motorbiking and other outdoor pursuits.

Their teams share the same values and are delighted to be combining their efforts and expertise. Together, they will strengthen both 2Ride and Troy Lee Designs' strategic positions in the key US and European markets.

Troy Lee Designs, whose helmets and equipment are easily recognisable because of their sharp graphics, will contribute its knowledge of the US market, while 2Ride has significant experience in Europe.

By combining their skills, the two entities want to increase their innovation capabilities and create high-tech products to meet the needs of various markets, as well as bringing together their distribution operations while optimising internal and external resources.

Troy Lee himself and the management team led by Jason Steris will remain fully involved in the combined group's future developments.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, individual mobility has become more important, particularly in urban environments, and this bodes well for the group's future prospects. The new-look group has revenue of around €210 million, with 70% coming from the motorbiking segment and 30% from other outdoor pursuits. North America now accounts for more than 30% of consolidated revenue.

