Eurazeo : Advent International and Eurazeo complete investment in Planet

Advent International and Eurazeo complete investment in Planet

After the sale of its stake to Advent International, Eurazeo reinvests through a new dedicated vehicle

Advent and Eurazeo to co-control the business

LONDON - PARIS, October 21, 2021 - Advent International ("Advent") and Eurazeo have today completed their investment in Planet, a global integrated payments leader, and will now co-control the company.

Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services to merchants in the Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Parking and Financial sectors.

Advent and Eurazeo share a common vision for the business - to accelerate Planet's existing strategy, deliver new innovations to customers faster, and further develop Planet's position as a global leader in integrated payments.

About Planet

Planet is a provider of integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. Planet helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by simplifying complex payments, helping people spend freely. Planet serves 600,000 Merchants and 100 partner banks across more than 70 markets on five continents.

Find out more here: https://www.planetpayment.com

Contact

Planet

Dan Purvis, Senior Director Marketing Communications dan.purvis@planetpayment.com

+44 (0)7823 555921

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2021, had €68 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: