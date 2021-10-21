Eurazeo : Advent International et Eurazeo finalisent leur investissement dans Planet

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of

Planet is a provider of integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. Planet helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by simplifying complex payments, helping people spend freely. Planet serves 600,000 Merchants and 100 partner banks across more than 70 markets on five continents.

June 30, 2021, had €68 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit:

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €25.6 billion in assets under management, including nearly €17.8 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

