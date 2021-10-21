Eurazeo : Advent International et Eurazeo finalisent leur investissement dans Planet

Advent International et Eurazeo finalisent leur investissement
dans Planet
-
Après la cession de sa participation dans Planet à Advent International, Eurazeo réinvestit à travers un nouveau véhicule dédié
-
Advent et Eurazeo partageront le contrôle de l'entreprise
-
Cet investissement contribuera à accélérer la position de leader mondial de Planet dans le domaine des paiements intégrés
Paris, 21 octobre 2021 - Advent International (« Advent ») et Eurazeo annoncent aujourd'hui avoir finalisé leur investissement dans Planet, un leader mondial des paiements intégrés. Advent et Eurazeo assureront le contrôle conjoint de l'entreprise.
Planet fournit des services de paiement numérique intégrés sur une plateforme unique qui propose des services d'acquisition, de traitement, de portefeuilles numériques, de remboursement de TVA et de conversion de devises aux entreprises des secteurs de la vente au détail, de l'hôtellerie, de la restauration, des parkings et des établissements financiers.
Advent et Eurazeo, qui partagent une vision commune de l'avenir du groupe, entendent accélérer la stratégie actuelle de Planet, proposer plus rapidement de nouvelles innovations aux clients et confirmer, par son développement, la position de Planet en tant que leader mondial des paiements intégrés.
About Planet
Planet is a provider of integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. Planet helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by simplifying complex payments, helping people spend freely. Planet serves 600,000 Merchants and 100 partner banks across more than 70 markets on five continents.
Find out more here: https://www.planetpayment.com
Contact
Planet
Dan Purvis, Senior Director Marketing Communications dan.purvis@planetpayment.com
+44 (0)7823 555921
About Advent International
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of
June 30, 2021, had €68 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit:
Website: www.adventinternational.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international
Contact
Graeme Wilson / Harry Cameron
Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200
Advent International
Advent@tulchangroup.com
About Eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €25.6 billion in assets under management, including nearly €17.8 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
Website: https://www.eurazeo.com/en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eurazeo/
Contact
Eurazeo
Virginie Christnacht, Head of Communication Tel : + 33 (0)1 44 15 76 44 vchristnacht@eurazeo.com
Disclaimer
Eurazeo SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 16:03:04 UTC.