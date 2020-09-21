Eurazeo : Appointment of Sophie Flak to Eurazeo's Executive Committe

EURAZEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SOPHIE FLAK, MANAGING PARTNER, CSR AND DIGITAL, TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Paris, September 21, 2020

Eurazeo is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Flak, Managing Partner, CSR and Digital, to its Executive Committee. Sophie Flak has for many years been advocating social responsibility and digital technology as powerful components of a company's strategy and transformation process. She joined Eurazeo in 2013, bringing with her 20 years' experience in sustainable and technological transformation of leading international groups.

Eurazeo has become a pioneering force in CSR, driven by Sophie Flak and her team, and the Group is now recognized as the leading capital investment firm in this area.

The decision to include this strategic position in the Executive Committee demonstrates Eurazeo's commitment to sustainable and responsible investment, as well as the strategic importance of O+, Eurazeo's new ambitious ESG strategy particularly focused on the climate and inclusion.

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said,

"Sophie Flak is a principled woman who has spent over seven years making Eurazeo a pioneering force in CSR and digital in the private equity market. In the current context where economic models are undergoing a fundamental shift, Sophie has the skills we need to step up the speed of transformation for our portfolio companies. Her appointment coincides with the launch of O+, which bolsters Eurazeo's ambition to become a catalyst for positive change in society. I am delighted she is joining the Executive Committee, to which she will bring her expertise in sustainable development and tech."

Sophie Flak added,

"I am honored to be joining Eurazeo's Executive Committee. I would like to thank Virginie Morgon and the Executive Board for the trust they are placing in me and my team. This appointment demonstrates the central position Eurazeo has been giving CSR matters in its strategy for several years now. I am proud to fly the flag for the O+ program to bring about positive change in society by promoting a low carbon, more inclusive economy.

| 1 |