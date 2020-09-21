Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eurazeo SE    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurazeo : Appointment of Sophie Flak to Eurazeo's Executive Committe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 03:50am EDT

EURAZEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SOPHIE FLAK, MANAGING PARTNER, CSR AND DIGITAL, TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Paris, September 21, 2020

Eurazeo is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Flak, Managing Partner, CSR and Digital, to its Executive Committee. Sophie Flak has for many years been advocating social responsibility and digital technology as powerful components of a company's strategy and transformation process. She joined Eurazeo in 2013, bringing with her 20 years' experience in sustainable and technological transformation of leading international groups.

Eurazeo has become a pioneering force in CSR, driven by Sophie Flak and her team, and the Group is now recognized as the leading capital investment firm in this area.

The decision to include this strategic position in the Executive Committee demonstrates Eurazeo's commitment to sustainable and responsible investment, as well as the strategic importance of O+, Eurazeo's new ambitious ESG strategy particularly focused on the climate and inclusion.

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said,

"Sophie Flak is a principled woman who has spent over seven years making Eurazeo a pioneering force in CSR and digital in the private equity market. In the current context where economic models are undergoing a fundamental shift, Sophie has the skills we need to step up the speed of transformation for our portfolio companies. Her appointment coincides with the launch of O+, which bolsters Eurazeo's ambition to become a catalyst for positive change in society. I am delighted she is joining the Executive Committee, to which she will bring her expertise in sustainable development and tech."

Sophie Flak added,

"I am honored to be joining Eurazeo's Executive Committee. I would like to thank Virginie Morgon and the Executive Board for the trust they are placing in me and my team. This appointment demonstrates the central position Eurazeo has been giving CSR matters in its strategy for several years now. I am proud to fly the flag for the O+ program to bring about positive change in society by promoting a low carbon, more inclusive economy.

| 1 |

Before joining Eurazeo in 2013, Sophie Flak was member of the AccorHotels Executive Committee overseeing the Group's transformation and, specifically, Technologies, Organization, Innovation, and CSR.

Prior to that, she was a Partner of the consulting firm Accenture's strategy division.

Sophie Flak currently sits on the supervisory boards of Seqens, Europcar and Redspher. She is also a member of the French Digital Council, a member of the EFRAG working group on non- financial reporting standards and is President of the non profit organization Research on Yoga in Education.

.

Sophie Flak has graduated from Sciences Po Strasbourg and EMLYon. She also completed the Executive Program at Singularity University.

About Eurazeo

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18.5 billion in assets under management, including nearly €12.9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth.
  • Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  • ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

PIERRE BERNARDIN

VIRGINIE CHRISTNACHT

MAITLAND/amo

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

DAVID STURKEN

Email: pbernardin@eurazeo.com

Email: vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

Email: dsturken@maitland.co.uk

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 595

913

| 2 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURAZEO SE
03:50aEURAZEO : Appointment of Sophie Flak to Eurazeo's Executive Committe
PU
03:50aEURAZEO : is stepping up its commitment to ESG with 0+
PU
09/18EURAZEO : Signing of the definitive documentation relating to the acquisition of..
PU
09/18EURAZEO : Signing of the definitive documentation relating to the acquisition of..
PU
09/10EURAZEO : Capital expands US team, announces Eric Sondag as Managing Director
PU
09/10EURAZEO : Capital Expands US Team, Announces Eric Sondag As Managing Director
PR
09/10EURAZEO : acquires the remaining capital of Idinvest Partners
PU
09/10EURAZEO : Acquires the remaining capital of idinvest partners
PU
09/08Europcar shares slump as ailing rental firm launches debt talks
RE
09/07Car hire group Europcar in talks on financial restructuring
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 180 M 4 962 M 4 962 M
Net income 2020 -648 M -769 M -769 M
Net Debt 2020 2 689 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,74x
Yield 2020 2,85%
Capitalization 3 588 M 4 257 M 4 258 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 361
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart EURAZEO SE
Duration : Period :
Eurazeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURAZEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,03 €
Last Close Price 47,34 €
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chairman-Management Board
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Audouin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Roland du Luart de Montsaulnin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURAZEO SE-22.39%4 257
BLACKROCK, INC.10.79%84 921
UBS GROUP AG-10.18%43 325
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.66%31 360
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.03%29 047
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.68%21 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group