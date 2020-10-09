Log in
Eurazeo : Capital enters into exclusive discussions to invest in Questel

10/09/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

EURAZEO CAPITAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH IK,

RAISE AND THE MANAGEMENT TEAM TO INVEST IN QUESTEL

Paris, 09 October 2020 -

Eurazeo Capital has entered into exclusive discussions with IK Investment Partners, RAISE Investissement and the management team to invest in Questel, a major worldwide technology player in the area of intellectual property management. Questel develops both SaaS solutions and added-value services focused on patents, designs and trademarks.

Discussions are currently underway with potential co-investors. The financial details will be disclosed following these discussions.

About Eurazeo

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18,5 billion in assets under management, including €12,9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering in-depth sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid.
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  • ISIN : FR0000121121 - Bloomberg : RF FP - Reuters : EURA.PA

EURAZEO CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

PIERRE BERNARDIN

VIRGINIE CHRISTNACHT

MAITLAND/amo

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

DAVID STURKEN

mail : pbernardin@eurazeo.com

mail: vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

mail: dsturken@maitland.co.uk

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 595

913

| 1 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 01:44:04 UTC
