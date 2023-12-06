Déclaration du nombre d'actions composant le capital et du nombre total de droits de vote au 30 novembre 2023

06 Dec 2023 17:35 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

EURAZEO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

EURAZEO

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

EURAZEO SE

ISIN

FR0000121121

Symbol

RF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 06 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2023 16:39:45 UTC.