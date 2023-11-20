Eurazeo SE is a leading global investment company, based in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid, with assets of approximately EUR 21.5 billion EUR under management. Its purpose and mission is to identify, accelerate and enhance the transformation potential of the companies in which it invests. The company covers most private equity segments through its five business divisions: - Eurazeo Capital; - Eurazeo Croissance; - Eurazeo PME; - Eurazeo Patrimoine; - Eurazeo Brands. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, its lack of debt and its flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo SE to support its companies over the long term. As a long-term shareholder, Eurazeo SE brings to the companies it supports its in-depth sectoral experience, privileged access to global markets, and an approach to value creation grounded in growth.