  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurazeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-04-19 am EDT
66.60 EUR   -0.22%
12:06pEurazeo : Investment in tse, an expert in photovoltaic and agrivoltaic development
PU
04/13Eurazeo : Buys back shares after the exit of managing directors and other stakeholders of rhône
PU
04/12Eurazeo : Unwinding of the cross-ownership of eurazeo and rhône
PU
Eurazeo : INVESTMENT IN TSE, AN EXPERT IN PHOTOVOLTAIC AND AGRIVOLTAIC DEVELOPMENT

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Eurazeo is investing in TSE through its Transition Infrastructure Fund. Bpifrance and investors from the Crédit Agricole group are also taking part in this €130 million fundraising round.

TSE was founded in 2016 and is a producer of solar energy in France. Its ambition is to meet the challenges posed by energy and ecological transition, partly by developing agrivoltaic projects through partnerships with major players in the world of agriculture. TSE is also recognised for its innovative agricultural canopy solution, and is the company that brought into service the Marville photovoltaic facility, the second-largest in France. TSE currently has 1.6 GW of projects at varying stages of development.

This fundraising round, led by Eurazeo, is intended to support the company's growth and help it develop large-scale photovoltaic and agrivoltaic projects. TSE's aim is to reinforce its significant presence in this field by developing strong local roots, close ties with the farming community and a resolute focus on innovation.

Through this investment - the fifth made by Eurazeo's Infrastructure team - Eurazeo is pursuing its ESG and sustainability targets while supporting energy transition and contributing to a low-carbon economy.

Mathieu Debonnet and Pierre Yves Lambert, who jointly lead TSE, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Eurazeo, Bpifrance and Crédit Agricole as shareholders. Their investment will help to boost our growth and is a major source of pride for us. It also demonstrates the strength of our business model, products, innovations and know-how in the field of solar power. We will continue to develop according to our business model based on quality, a focus on the long term, a grass-roots commitment to farmers and manufacturers and an environment-focused culture. More than ever, we will play an active role in decarbonising our economy and increasing its resilience. We thank our new investors for the confidence they have shown in TSE's plans."

Melissa Cohen, Managing Director of Eurazeo's Infrastructure team, added:

"We are delighted to be partnering with TSE, a producer of photovoltaic energy whose products combine the benefits of solar power and agricultural development, and which can be adapted to all types of terrain. This fundraising round will give it the resources it needs to fulfil its ambitions. We are happy to be taking part in TSE's entrepreneurial journey, and particularly its development of innovative agrivoltaic solutions. TSE's market position is entirely aligned with Eurazeo's commitment to energy transition."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
