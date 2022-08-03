Eurazeo : O+ Progress Report 2021

The environmental situation is catastrophic. The effects of climate change have become a daily reality.Mega-fires,heavy cold spells, storms, heat waves and droughts have become commonplace. On top of the massive human and material damage it causes, climate change is impacting crops, hampering productivity and inflating prices. It is also increasingly threatening global food security. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that 2025 is the final deadline to stabilize global greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030 these emissions must be reduced by 43%. By 2050 the goal is complete elimination.
The social fabric is torn, communities are fractured.
Over the past 10 years, we have witnessed an increasing number of countrywide social movements related to gender, sense of belonging, race, work and well-being. Social unrest is growing worldwide, and inequalities of all kinds are gaining ground, exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine. The rapid increase in food and energy prices is an aggravating factor: we are facing the sharpest rise in extreme poverty in over 20 years.
Environmental,
social and societal
responsibility makes
a company more
efficient and resilient at all levels. It usually requires short-term capex, but it also contributes to long-lasting performance.
Sustainability and performance are intricately related.
Environmental, social and societal levers contribute to making a company more efficient and resilient at all levels. Managing ESG issues and integrating them into the business help to anticipate market trends, identify future-proof companies and avoid stranded assets. ESG usually requires short- term capex, but it also contributes to long- lasting performance. It plays a key part in making a company more attractive to customers, partners, investors, employees and future recruits alike.
In this era of simultaneous, global shocks, who dare say or act otherwise? Recent and current upheavals may have had the 'benefit' of boosting both awareness and commitment. This is visible in the recent developments in regulatory frameworks in various parts of the world. We have a long road ahead of us. But, at its own level, Eurazeo is working to the best of its abilities to be a responsible employer, investor and economic player. •
PRIVATE DEBT AND REAL ASSETS.............................................................................................
62
4
5
DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE
DRIVING
POSITIVE CHANGE
6
7
DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE
2021: THE DAWN OF A TRULY SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY?
BySophie Flak, Managing Partner - ESG & Digital
I have always been convinced that finance, especially private markets, can play a decisive role
2021 has brought about both the incentive and the constraints. To achieve tangible ecological and inclusive change, the European Union has started introducing new regulations to enforce transparency ofso-calledsustainable investments and channel capital flows towards a more sustainable economy. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) makes it mandatory for financial companies to publish extra- financial information on each of their products. The EU Taxonomy complements this by establishing a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities, which contribute to the fight against climate change, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement (social rules will follow).
in the transition towards a low-carbon and more inclusive economy. Private markets account for approximately 5% to 10% of global GDP: they can influence millions of companies worldwide to operate their business within environmental and social safeguards. Financial players have the unique ability to conduct this transformation at scale, globally and in a timely manner.
Until recently, incentives and regulatory constraints were limited. The scope of ESG is wide, complex and hard to grasp. Practices and guidelines are constantly evolving. Only a handful of players have been able to implement transformative ESG so far- including Eurazeo. Up until 2020,extra-financialreporting was essentially based on theNon-FinancialReporting Directive(NFRD)-Grenelle'syoungeroffshoot-,which compelled listed and large corporations (500+ employees) to disclose information on the social and environmental repercussions of their activities. This directive had one major shortcoming: the indicators (about 150) were not standardized: each company could thus choose the indicators and calculation methods it applied, making comparisons between players virtually impossible.
8
It will take a few additional years to improve data quality
and create effective comparability but, at long last, winter is coming for the fossil fuel economy and the associated greenwashing practices.
However, the debate as to what is, and isn't, "sustainable" is still raging at European level. The exponential growth of funds classified as Article 8 and 9, the declining number of those classified Article 6 and the recurring headlines on greenwashing scandals are signs that the lines are moving and will likely accelerate with the mandatory publication of standardized ESG indicators - namely Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) indicators, Taxonomy eligibility and alignment.
Integrating those new regulations, including their national transpositions, will be a Herculean task. Apart from the complexity and the time it will require to adopt those new directives, I am nonetheless convinced that these
regulations will-finally-create the extra-financial equivalent of DPI, IRR, or proceeds. It will take a few additional years to improve data quality and create effective comparability but, at long last, winter is coming for the fossil fuel economy and the associated greenwashing practices.•
8
9
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.