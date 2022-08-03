Eurazeo : O+ Progress Report 2021

The environmental situation is catastrophic. The effects of climate change have become a daily reality. Mega-fires,heavy cold spells, storms, heat waves and droughts have become commonplace. On top of the massive human and material damage it causes, climate change is impacting crops, hampering productivity and inflating prices. It is also increasingly threatening global food security. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that 2025 is the final deadline to stabilize global greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030 these emissions must be reduced by 43%. By 2050 the goal is complete elimination.

The social fabric is torn, communities are fractured.

Over the past 10 years, we have witnessed an increasing number of countrywide social movements related to gender, sense of belonging, race, work and well-being. Social unrest is growing worldwide, and inequalities of all kinds are gaining ground, exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine. The rapid increase in food and energy prices is an aggravating factor: we are facing the sharpest rise in extreme poverty in over 20 years.