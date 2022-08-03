Log in
Eurazeo : O+ Progress Report 2021

08/03/2022
PROGRESS

REPORT 2021

ESG IN THE ERA OF GLOBAL SHOCKS

Editorial by Virginie Morgon, CEO

The urgency of the situation has

The financial industry is part of the

not been acknowledged.

solution.

Awareness is growing, but mobilization

Investment companies, such as Eurazeo, can

remains insufficient. The same is true

have a positive multiplier effect by deciding

for investment. Companies

absolutely

to finance certain activities or sectors (and

must do their part: they have the power

banning others), financing companies

to act faster and more decisively than

whose products and services contribute

governments, and to reach further. They

to the "solution", accompanying the

can drive change for all their stakeholders

companies of their portfolio on their ESG

through their commitments,

practices,

journey, raising awareness and sharing

business activities, products and services.

best practices.

The environmental situation is catastrophic. The effects of climate change have become a daily reality. Mega-fires,heavy cold spells, storms, heat waves and droughts have become commonplace. On top of the massive human and material damage it causes, climate change is impacting crops, hampering productivity and inflating prices. It is also increasingly threatening global food security. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that 2025 is the final deadline to stabilize global greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030 these emissions must be reduced by 43%. By 2050 the goal is complete elimination.

The social fabric is torn, communities are fractured.

Over the past 10 years, we have witnessed an increasing number of countrywide social movements related to gender, sense of belonging, race, work and well-being. Social unrest is growing worldwide, and inequalities of all kinds are gaining ground, exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine. The rapid increase in food and energy prices is an aggravating factor: we are facing the sharpest rise in extreme poverty in over 20 years.

Environmental,

social and societal

responsibility makes

a company more

efficient and resilient at all levels. It usually requires short-term capex, but it also contributes to long-lasting performance.

Sustainability and performance are intricately related.

Environmental, social and societal levers contribute to making a company more efficient and resilient at all levels. Managing ESG issues and integrating them into the business help to anticipate market trends, identify future-proof companies and avoid stranded assets. ESG usually requires short- term capex, but it also contributes to long- lasting performance. It plays a key part in making a company more attractive to customers, partners, investors, employees and future recruits alike.

In this era of simultaneous, global shocks, who dare say or act otherwise? Recent and current upheavals may have had the 'benefit' of boosting both awareness and commitment. This is visible in the recent developments in regulatory frameworks in various parts of the world. We have a long road ahead of us. But, at its own level, Eurazeo is working to the best of its abilities to be a responsible employer, investor and economic player.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE......................................................

2021: THE DAWN OF A TRULY SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY?..........................................

TOWARDS MORE SUSTAINABLE AND SHARED GROWTH.......................................

COLLABORATING FOR A MORE SUSTAINABLE PLANET............................................

A GLIMPSE OF 2022...............................................................................................................................

REINFORCING ESG CAPABILITIES......................................

STRENGTHENING ESG IN-HOUSE..............................................................................................

22

ENHANCING ESG PROCESSES AND DATA..........................................................................

26

ARTICLE 9 ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS............................................................................

29

ACTING FOR CLIMATE...................................................................

LEVER 1: INVESTING FOR A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY...............................................

LEVER 2: REDUCING CLIMATE IMPACT...................................................................................

LEVER 3: MEASURING CARBON EXPOSURE AND RISK............................................

ACTING FOR INCLUSION............................................................

LEVER 1: INVESTING FOR A MORE INCLUSIVE ECONOMY.......................................

46

LEVER 2: FOSTERING DIVERSITY AND EQUITY.................................................................

50

LEVER 3: CHAMPIONING EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES.......................................................

52

A DIVE INTO THE PORTFOLIO...............................................

55

O+ ESSENTIALS........................................................................................................................................

56

PRIVATE EQUITY - BUYOUT, VENTURE, ACCELERATION...........................................

58

PRIVATE EQUITY - PRIVATE FUNDS GROUP......................................................................

60

PRIVATE DEBT AND REAL ASSETS.............................................................................................

62

DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE

DRIVING

POSITIVE CHANGE

DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE

2021: THE DAWN OF A TRULY SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY?

By Sophie Flak, Managing Partner - ESG & Digital

I have always been convinced that finance, especially private markets, can play a decisive role

2021 has brought about both the incentive and the constraints. To achieve tangible ecological and inclusive change, the European Union has started introducing new regulations to enforce transparency of so-calledsustainable investments and channel capital flows towards a more sustainable economy. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) makes it mandatory for financial companies to publish extra- financial information on each of their products. The EU Taxonomy complements this by establishing a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities, which contribute to the fight against climate change, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement (social rules will follow).

in the transition towards a low-carbon and more inclusive economy. Private markets account for approximately 5% to 10% of global GDP: they can influence millions of companies worldwide to operate their business within environmental and social safeguards. Financial players have the unique ability to conduct this transformation at scale, globally and in a timely manner.

Until recently, incentives and regulatory constraints were limited. The scope of ESG is wide, complex and hard to grasp. Practices and guidelines are constantly evolving. Only a handful of players have been able to implement transformative ESG so far- including Eurazeo. Up until 2020, extra-financialreporting was essentially based on the Non-FinancialReporting Directive (NFRD)-Grenelle'syounger offshoot-,which compelled listed and large corporations (500+ employees) to disclose information on the social and environmental repercussions of their activities. This directive had one major shortcoming: the indicators (about 150) were not standardized: each company could thus choose the indicators and calculation methods it applied, making comparisons between players virtually impossible.

It will take a few additional years to improve data quality

and create effective comparability but, at long last, winter is coming for the fossil fuel economy and the associated greenwashing practices.

However, the debate as to what is, and isn't, "sustainable" is still raging at European level. The exponential growth of funds classified as Article 8 and 9, the declining number of those classified Article 6 and the recurring headlines on greenwashing scandals are signs that the lines are moving and will likely accelerate with the mandatory publication of standardized ESG indicators - namely Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) indicators, Taxonomy eligibility and alignment.

Integrating those new regulations, including their national transpositions, will be a Herculean task. Apart from the complexity and the time it will require to adopt those new directives, I am nonetheless convinced that these

regulations will-finally-create the extra-financial equivalent of DPI, IRR, or proceeds. It will take a few additional years to improve data quality and create effective comparability but, at long last, winter is coming for the fossil fuel economy and the associated greenwashing practices.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
