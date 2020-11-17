Eurazeo : Q3 2020 Financial information

EURAZEO FURTHER GROWS ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES
AND CONFIRMS ITS AMBITIONS
Fundraising expected to increase in 2020
Solid fundraising over 9M of €1.5 billion, including €1.4 million in high value-added Private Equity
Eurazeo Growth III fund raised over €500 million1 to date
Good year-end momentum allowing to target growth in fundraising in 2020, compared to an already record 2019 (€2.4 billion)
Strong growth in asset management at end-September
Management fees: c. €180 million, up +15% over 9 months
Total AUM: €18.8 billion, +5% on a 12-month rolling basis
including 3rd party AUM of €13.3 billion, +12% on a 12-month rolling basis
including 72% in Private Equity, invested over 50% in the Tech and Healthcare sectors
€4.1 billion of dry powder to seize investment opportunities
Strong Group ambitions set out during today's Capital Markets Day
Trajectory of doubling AUM within five to seven years depending on market conditions;
Accelerated value creation in 2021 and 2022:
Further annual increase in fundraising;
Substantial divestment program from end-2020 enabling value crystallization in the portfolio.
Good Q3 portfolio performance
Group economic revenue back to Q3 2019 levels, excluding the Travel & Leisure segment (i.e. for 90% of NAV);
NAV per share: €69.1 (not revalued in Q3)
Virginie Morgon, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, declared: "Excellent fundraising performance, which has grown further on an already record 2019 and limited lockdown impact on our portfolio, with even strong growth in the sectors - digital, healthcare, financial services - where we are particularly exposed and which have demonstrated their dynamism in the midst of the health crisis: Eurazeo is ready to step-up its growth momentum in the upward trending private equity market. Thanks to the relevance of its model, the quality of its portfolio and the dedication of its teams, the Group will continue to grow its AUM in the coming years and position itself as a leading asset management player in private markets supported by a global network."
1 Including Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million.
1. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENTS
As of September 30, 2020, Eurazeo Group Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled €18.8 billion, up 5% over 12 months and stable on end-2019.
Eurazeo manages investment partner AUM of €13.3 billion, up 12% on a 12-month rolling basis and 7% over nine months, as well as the Group's permanent capital (Net Asset Value, NAV) of €5.4 billion. It is recalled that, in line with our methodology, unlisted assets, which represent over 99% of Group assets, are not revalued quarterly.
Eurazeo invests in three asset classes, including 72% in Private Equity:
Assets Under Management (AUM)
12/31/2019
09/30/2020
% change
% AUM 1
€ million
PF
Private Equity
12,556
12,864
2%
72%
Private Debt
3,904
4,033
3%
23%
Real Assets
992
976
-2%
5%
Asset management
999
1,034
4%
-
Gross cash
533
431
-19%
-
Other
(199)
(562)
n.m.
-
Total AUM
18,785
18,777
0%
100%
of which 3rd party AUM
12,468
13,340
7%
71%
of which permanent capital (NAV)2
6,317
5,437
-14%
29%
Excluding Asset management and Gross cash and other items
In line with our methodology, unlisted assets are not revalued quarterly.
Proforma of the reclassification of the NOVI Fund from Private Equity to Private debt
Eurazeo raised €1,541 million in the first nine months of 2020, including €1,357 million in Private Equity where fundraising increased 40%.
Fundraising in 2020 is expected to surpass the 2019 record high (€2.4 billion), given the strong support of LP investors for certain ongoing funds (amount raised from Growth fund EGF III for over €500 million2, good Private Debt momentum at the year end).
Fundraising1 (€ million)
9M 2019
9M 2020
% change
Private Equity
968
1,357
40%
Private Debt
754
184
-76%
Real Assets
-
-
-
Total
1,722
1,541
-11%
1 excluding Eurazeo's commitments in the Group's programs
During the period, the Group invested €1.7 billion and divested €0.7 billion. Divestments should accelerate in the upcoming quarters due to the portfolio's maturity.
2 Including Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million.
€ million
Investments
Divestments
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
9M 2020
Private Equity
1,700
1,169
1,314
318
Private Debt
597
356
359
302
Real Assets
211
70
-
63
Other
84
102
86
-
Total
2,592
1,696
1,759
683
of which Eurazeo balance
1,018
542
1,301
117
sheet share
PRIVATE EQUITY
Assets Under Management and fundraising
Private Equity AUM totaled €12.9 billion at end-September, up 8% year-on-year and 2% since the end of 2019. Buoyant Technology and Healthcare related sectors represent around 40% and 8% of Assets Under Management, respectively.
Fundraising was particularly dynamic during the first nine months, with €1,357 million raised, up +40% year- on-year.
Backed by the management team's excellent track record, the Eurazeo Growth III fund raised to date over €500 million (including a Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million), confirming the attractiveness of the fund and its fundraising objective of over €1 billion.
The Eurazeo China Acceleration Fund (ECAF), in partnership with the China Investment Corporation, completed its first closing during the period for €400 million (including a Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €200 million). The fund performed its first joint investments (UTAC, Questel) with the aim to boost their development in China.
Wealth management activities for private individuals represent AUM of €1.9 billion, managed primarily in Private Equity. The Group is the sector leader in France. Fundraising is expected to near €250 million in 2020 thanks to several dedicated products. The Group has a European passport, "ELTIF" for one of its funds, which will ultimately enable it to achieve the same success in Europe as in France.
Investments and divestments
Investments were strong over the first nine months of the year with €1,169 million invested in Private Equity, including 50% in Technology assets.
The dealflow was rich during the period and the Group benefited from its expertise and leadership:
Eurazeo Growth invested €217 million in several new financing rounds launched by its current investments
(Back Market, Mano-Mano, Vestiaire Collective, etc.) and post-closing in Thought Machine (SaaS core banking);
The Venture activity deployed nearly €300 million to accompany growth in technology companies;
In the buy-out sector, Eurazeo PME completed the takeover of EasyVista (Saas) and acquired UTAC (automobile testing), while Eurazeo Capital announced post-closing the acquisition of Questel, a major intellectual property solutions provider operating worldwide;
Eurazeo Brands continues to invest in high-growth and digitally agile premium brands, such as Dewey's Bakery (Clean-Label cookies and crackers), Waterloo (flavored sparkling water) and Axel Arigato (premium sneakers and ready-to-wear clothing, post-closing).
While divestments were relatively limited during the first nine months of 2020 due to the market context (€318 million overall), after the period end, Eurazeo sold all its shares in Farfetch, a Eurazeo Growth portfolio company, on the market for €90 million, recorded in full on the balance sheet. This deal generated a cash- on-cash multiple of 4.1x and an IRR of approximately 38%.
The Group foresees a large number of divestments in 2021 and 2022 given the maturity of its portfolio (over 70% of the portfolio will have been held for more than three years in 2021) and the high quality of its assets.
PRIVATE DEBT
Assets Under Management and fundraising
Private Debt AUM increased 10% over twelve months to €4.0 billion at the end of September 2020 (+3% over nine months).
Fundraising in the first nine months totaled €184 million. The fifth Direct Lending fund will boost fundraising in the fourth quarter, thanks to numerous successes recorded with leading international investors.
Investments and divestments
Investments totaled €356 million during the period with divestments of €302 million, enabling €163 million to be distributed to investor partners.
The market effect is +€102 million. The Private Debt portfolio was extremely robust during the period with no payment defaults, reflecting the decision to finance resilient companies with prudent leverage.
REAL ASSETS
Assets Under Management and fundraising
Real Assets AUM totaled nearly €1 billion at end-September, stable on the end of 2019.
Bolstered by the investment team's good track record and its initial divestments, the Real Assets activity plans to launch fundraising with third-party investors in 2021-2022.
Investments and divestments
Eurazeo Patrimoine acquired France Hostels and Les Piaules Belleville, two French new-generation hospitality players.
The portfolio companies also completed several add-ons with the support of the Group. In particular, Reden Solar performed seven international external growth transactions, Dazeo continued the roll-out of its Spanish investment program and C2S Group acquired clinics in France after the period end.
In February 2020, Eurazeo Patrimoine completed its first divestment with the sale of CIFA, one of Europe's leading wholesale centers in Aubervilliers. The deal generated sales proceeds of €57 million for Eurazeo, i.e. a return on the initial investment of 2.2x and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 18%.
