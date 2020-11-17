Eurazeo : Q3 2020 Financial information

1. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENTS

As of September 30, 2020, Eurazeo Group Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled €18.8 billion, up 5% over 12 months and stable on end-2019.

Eurazeo manages investment partner AUM of €13.3 billion, up 12% on a 12-month rolling basis and 7% over nine months, as well as the Group's permanent capital (Net Asset Value, NAV) of €5.4 billion. It is recalled that, in line with our methodology, unlisted assets, which represent over 99% of Group assets, are not revalued quarterly.

Eurazeo invests in three asset classes, including 72% in Private Equity:

Assets Under Management (AUM) 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 % change % AUM 1 € million PF Private Equity 12,556 12,864 2% 72% Private Debt 3,904 4,033 3% 23% Real Assets 992 976 -2% 5% Asset management 999 1,034 4% - Gross cash 533 431 -19% - Other (199) (562) n.m. - Total AUM 18,785 18,777 0% 100% of which 3rd party AUM 12,468 13,340 7% 71% of which permanent capital (NAV)2 6,317 5,437 -14% 29%

Excluding Asset management and Gross cash and other items In line with our methodology, unlisted assets are not revalued quarterly.

Proforma of the reclassification of the NOVI Fund from Private Equity to Private debt

Eurazeo raised €1,541 million in the first nine months of 2020, including €1,357 million in Private Equity where fundraising increased 40%.

Fundraising in 2020 is expected to surpass the 2019 record high (€2.4 billion), given the strong support of LP investors for certain ongoing funds (amount raised from Growth fund EGF III for over €500 million2, good Private Debt momentum at the year end).

Fundraising1 (€ million) 9M 2019 9M 2020 % change Private Equity 968 1,357 40% Private Debt 754 184 -76% Real Assets - - - Total 1,722 1,541 -11%

1 excluding Eurazeo's commitments in the Group's programs

During the period, the Group invested €1.7 billion and divested €0.7 billion. Divestments should accelerate in the upcoming quarters due to the portfolio's maturity.

2 Including Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million.