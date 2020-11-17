Log in
Eurazeo : Q3 2020 Financial information

11/17/2020 | 04:49am EST

Paris, November 17, 2020

EURAZEO FURTHER GROWS ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

AND CONFIRMS ITS AMBITIONS

Fundraising expected to increase in 2020

  • Solid fundraising over 9M of €1.5 billion, including €1.4 million in high value-added Private Equity
  • Eurazeo Growth III fund raised over €500 million1 to date
  • Good year-end momentum allowing to target growth in fundraising in 2020, compared to an already record 2019 (€2.4 billion)

Strong growth in asset management at end-September

  • Management fees: c. €180 million, up +15% over 9 months
  • Total AUM: €18.8 billion, +5% on a 12-month rolling basis
  1. including 3rd party AUM of €13.3 billion, +12% on a 12-month rolling basis
    1. including 72% in Private Equity, invested over 50% in the Tech and Healthcare sectors
  • €4.1 billion of dry powder to seize investment opportunities

Strong Group ambitions set out during today's Capital Markets Day

  • Trajectory of doubling AUM within five to seven years depending on market conditions;
  • Accelerated value creation in 2021 and 2022:
  1. Further annual increase in fundraising;
  1. Substantial divestment program from end-2020 enabling value crystallization in the portfolio.

Good Q3 portfolio performance

  • Group economic revenue back to Q3 2019 levels, excluding the Travel & Leisure segment (i.e. for 90% of NAV);
  • NAV per share: €69.1 (not revalued in Q3)

Virginie Morgon, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, declared: "Excellent fundraising performance, which has grown further on an already record 2019 and limited lockdown impact on our portfolio, with even strong growth in the sectors - digital, healthcare, financial services - where we are particularly exposed and which have demonstrated their dynamism in the midst of the health crisis: Eurazeo is ready to step-up its growth momentum in the upward trending private equity market. Thanks to the relevance of its model, the quality of its portfolio and the dedication of its teams, the Group will continue to grow its AUM in the coming years and position itself as a leading asset management player in private markets supported by a global network."

1 Including Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million.

| 1 |

1. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENTS

As of September 30, 2020, Eurazeo Group Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled €18.8 billion, up 5% over 12 months and stable on end-2019.

Eurazeo manages investment partner AUM of €13.3 billion, up 12% on a 12-month rolling basis and 7% over nine months, as well as the Group's permanent capital (Net Asset Value, NAV) of €5.4 billion. It is recalled that, in line with our methodology, unlisted assets, which represent over 99% of Group assets, are not revalued quarterly.

Eurazeo invests in three asset classes, including 72% in Private Equity:

Assets Under Management (AUM)

12/31/2019

09/30/2020

% change

% AUM 1

€ million

PF

Private Equity

12,556

12,864

2%

72%

Private Debt

3,904

4,033

3%

23%

Real Assets

992

976

-2%

5%

Asset management

999

1,034

4%

-

Gross cash

533

431

-19%

-

Other

(199)

(562)

n.m.

-

Total AUM

18,785

18,777

0%

100%

of which 3rd party AUM

12,468

13,340

7%

71%

of which permanent capital (NAV)2

6,317

5,437

-14%

29%

  1. Excluding Asset management and Gross cash and other items
  2. In line with our methodology, unlisted assets are not revalued quarterly.

Proforma of the reclassification of the NOVI Fund from Private Equity to Private debt

Eurazeo raised €1,541 million in the first nine months of 2020, including €1,357 million in Private Equity where fundraising increased 40%.

Fundraising in 2020 is expected to surpass the 2019 record high (€2.4 billion), given the strong support of LP investors for certain ongoing funds (amount raised from Growth fund EGF III for over €500 million2, good Private Debt momentum at the year end).

Fundraising1 (€ million)

9M 2019

9M 2020

% change

Private Equity

968

1,357

40%

Private Debt

754

184

-76%

Real Assets

-

-

-

Total

1,722

1,541

-11%

1 excluding Eurazeo's commitments in the Group's programs

During the period, the Group invested €1.7 billion and divested €0.7 billion. Divestments should accelerate in the upcoming quarters due to the portfolio's maturity.

2 Including Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million.

| 2 |

€ million

Investments

Divestments

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

9M 2020

Private Equity

1,700

1,169

1,314

318

Private Debt

597

356

359

302

Real Assets

211

70

-

63

Other

84

102

86

-

Total

2,592

1,696

1,759

683

of which Eurazeo balance

1,018

542

1,301

117

sheet share

  1. PRIVATE EQUITY

Assets Under Management and fundraising

Private Equity AUM totaled €12.9 billion at end-September, up 8% year-on-year and 2% since the end of 2019. Buoyant Technology and Healthcare related sectors represent around 40% and 8% of Assets Under Management, respectively.

Fundraising was particularly dynamic during the first nine months, with €1,357 million raised, up +40% year- on-year.

Backed by the management team's excellent track record, the Eurazeo Growth III fund raised to date over €500 million (including a Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €150 million), confirming the attractiveness of the fund and its fundraising objective of over €1 billion.

The Eurazeo China Acceleration Fund (ECAF), in partnership with the China Investment Corporation, completed its first closing during the period for €400 million (including a Eurazeo balance sheet commitment of €200 million). The fund performed its first joint investments (UTAC, Questel) with the aim to boost their development in China.

Wealth management activities for private individuals represent AUM of €1.9 billion, managed primarily in Private Equity. The Group is the sector leader in France. Fundraising is expected to near €250 million in 2020 thanks to several dedicated products. The Group has a European passport, "ELTIF" for one of its funds, which will ultimately enable it to achieve the same success in Europe as in France.

Investments and divestments

Investments were strong over the first nine months of the year with €1,169 million invested in Private Equity, including 50% in Technology assets.

The dealflow was rich during the period and the Group benefited from its expertise and leadership:

  • Eurazeo Growth invested €217 million in several new financing rounds launched by its current investments
    (Back Market, Mano-Mano, Vestiaire Collective, etc.) and post-closing in Thought Machine (SaaS core banking);
  • The Venture activity deployed nearly €300 million to accompany growth in technology companies;
  • In the buy-out sector, Eurazeo PME completed the takeover of EasyVista (Saas) and acquired UTAC (automobile testing), while Eurazeo Capital announced post-closing the acquisition of Questel, a major intellectual property solutions provider operating worldwide;

| 3 |

  • Eurazeo Brands continues to invest in high-growth and digitally agile premium brands, such as Dewey's Bakery (Clean-Label cookies and crackers), Waterloo (flavored sparkling water) and Axel Arigato (premium sneakers and ready-to-wear clothing, post-closing).

While divestments were relatively limited during the first nine months of 2020 due to the market context (€318 million overall), after the period end, Eurazeo sold all its shares in Farfetch, a Eurazeo Growth portfolio company, on the market for €90 million, recorded in full on the balance sheet. This deal generated a cash- on-cash multiple of 4.1x and an IRR of approximately 38%.

The Group foresees a large number of divestments in 2021 and 2022 given the maturity of its portfolio (over 70% of the portfolio will have been held for more than three years in 2021) and the high quality of its assets.

  1. PRIVATE DEBT

Assets Under Management and fundraising

Private Debt AUM increased 10% over twelve months to €4.0 billion at the end of September 2020 (+3% over nine months).

Fundraising in the first nine months totaled €184 million. The fifth Direct Lending fund will boost fundraising in the fourth quarter, thanks to numerous successes recorded with leading international investors.

Investments and divestments

Investments totaled €356 million during the period with divestments of €302 million, enabling €163 million to be distributed to investor partners.

The market effect is +€102 million. The Private Debt portfolio was extremely robust during the period with no payment defaults, reflecting the decision to finance resilient companies with prudent leverage.

  1. REAL ASSETS

Assets Under Management and fundraising

Real Assets AUM totaled nearly €1 billion at end-September, stable on the end of 2019.

Bolstered by the investment team's good track record and its initial divestments, the Real Assets activity plans to launch fundraising with third-party investors in 2021-2022.

Investments and divestments

Eurazeo Patrimoine acquired France Hostels and Les Piaules Belleville, two French new-generation hospitality players.

The portfolio companies also completed several add-ons with the support of the Group. In particular, Reden Solar performed seven international external growth transactions, Dazeo continued the roll-out of its Spanish investment program and C2S Group acquired clinics in France after the period end.

In February 2020, Eurazeo Patrimoine completed its first divestment with the sale of CIFA, one of Europe's leading wholesale centers in Aubervilliers. The deal generated sales proceeds of €57 million for Eurazeo, i.e. a return on the initial investment of 2.2x and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 18%.

| 4 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
